Gallery: Lantern Festival lights up Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds

Almost two kilometers of painted silk and 10,000 LED light bulbs have been used to create the Asian Lantern Festival which opened at Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds on Thursday.

A 40-foot dragon, pandas, African animal kingdom, magical deer forest, underwater world and many more creatures will be on display Fridays and weekends until Jan. 12.

There will also be Chinese actors, a Christmas market and an Asian food area.

