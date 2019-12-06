ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Lantern Festival lights up Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The Lantern Festival at Tallinn Song Festival grounds.
Open gallery
34 photos
Photo: The Lantern Festival at Tallinn Song Festival grounds. Author: Andres Raudjalg
News

Almost two kilometers of painted silk and 10,000 LED light bulbs have been used to create the Asian Lantern Festival which opened at Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds on Thursday.

A 40-foot dragon, pandas, African animal kingdom, magical deer forest, underwater world and many more creatures will be on display Fridays and weekends until Jan. 12.

There will also be Chinese actors, a Christmas market and an Asian food area.

For more information click here.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

lantern festival
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
19:14

Karel Voolaid confirmed Estonian national football team interim manager

18:33

Gallery: Lantern Festival lights up Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds

18:09

Private sector wind farm developers say defense ministry blocking progress

17:47

New Enterprise Estonia chairman announced

17:31

Järvik: I haven't seen a "bug" but the equipment detected it

17:12

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia Dec. 6-12

16:40

Lüganuse municipality releases school principal over party youth meeting

16:31

Farmers start petition highlighting inequalities in EU farm support

16:11

Doctors: Lives at risk due to pediatric pharmaceuticals shortage

15:42

M.V.Wool to lay-off of 125 employees

15:15

Security adviser to PM: We have never considered a plan B

15:07

Major European money laundering swoop uncovers dozens of suspects

14:32

Foundation launched to support Tartu's capital of culture 2024 planning

14:10

Consumer price index increased by 1.8 percent in November

13:33

No further Listeria bacteria found at meat-packers Oskari Lihatööstus

12:36

Former prime minister: Politicians do not have a clear goal

12:01

Wind farm developers holding joint press conference

11:34

Saaremaa to contribute €150,000 to Kuressaare-Stockholm summer flight plan

10:59

Wolves kill close to 20 dogs in recent months

10:28

Twenty people infected with Listeria bacteria in 2019, says health board

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: