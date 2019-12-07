ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
ERR News brings 24-hour Raadio Tallinn music and news

Raadio Tallinn logo
Raadio Tallinn logo Source: ERR
ERR News now carries a button linking readers to ERR's Raadio Tallinn, which presents wall-to-wall music as an accompaniment to day-to-day activities such as being at work, home, driving, and all the other things, as well as late-night news in English and French.

Raadio Tallinn aims to present a broad spread of sounds and moods, including offerings from local Estonian artists.

Each day is divided into several segments: Ärkamismuusika ("waking up music") starts a little after 7 a.m., Hommikumuusika ("morning music") runs from 9.15 a.m., following by Lõunamuusika ("lunchtime music") and Õhtumuusika ("evening music"). At 10 p.m., the station switches to BBC World, allowing expats and anyone else with an interest to hear content in English. This continues through the night, with Radio France internationale (RFI) carried on the channel between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., for Francophone listeners.

Raadio Tallinn is a local station, but you can listen to it anywhere by clicking on the button on the right-hand side of the ERR News homepage, or here. To listen on the radio if you're in the Tallinn area, tune in to 103.5 Mhz.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

