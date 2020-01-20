Gallery: Chinese New Year celebrated in Tallinn

For the 19th time, Chinese New Year was celebrated at Freedom Square in Tallinn on Sunday.

According to the Chinese zodiac, 2020 marks the Year of the Rat, the first animal sign in the 12-year cycle.

The rat was present in sculptures carved on site, and attendees also had the chance to see dragon and lion dances as well as enjoy Chinese food.

