Lantern festival brings 40-meter long dragon to Song Festival Grounds

A 40-meter long dragon will feature in the Asian Lantern Festival in Tallinn alongside pandas, flamingos, and many other fairy-tale creatures from the start of December.

This week, 11 shipping containers weighing almost 40 tons arrived at Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds from New York to deliver the installations. Over the next three weeks, 16 Chinese craftsmen will assemble the sculptures for the opening night on Dec. 6. Among them will be a 3.5-meter high and 40-meter long dragon.

Festival organizer Jaanus Jegorov says the festival is suitable for everyone: "In the dark, light gives people energy and creates a good mood - it's worth coming to visit. There will be Asian food and a Christmas market so there are activities for visitors of all ages."

The Chinese Lantern Festival dates back more than 2000 years to the Han Dynasty. Lanterns are a symbol of hope in China and traditionally the lantern festival is associated with Chinese New Year celebrations.

The festival will be open on Fridays and weekends between Dec. 6 and Jan. 12.

Fridays: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m

Saturdays: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sundays: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

During Christmas (25.-29.12) 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

--

