Police close Tallinn Christmas market after abandoned suitcase found

Tallinn's Christmas market was closed on Tuesday afternoon after an abandoned suitcase was found on Town Hall Square and reported to the police.

At just after 2pm police cordoned off the square while the bag was checked.

The suitcase was found to pose no threat and people were allowed to return to the area. The market was reopened at 2.30 p.m.

