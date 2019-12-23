Increased security presence at Tallinn Christmas market

Additional police officers have been called to work during the holiday season at Tallinn's Christmas Market as a precautionary measure after markets in Germany were attacked several years ago.

Estonia is still untouched by terrorist attacks, but precautionary measures have been applied at Tallinn's Christmas market. The level of danger for Estonian law enforcement officers has not changed but more police are out on the streets.

"The level of danger here has not changed in Estonia. There are usually more police officers out at Christmas as at this time of year people gather for different events and when there are more people, we plan more police patrols. If there is a need to react to disorder, we can then help immediately," said Raavo Järva, chief of operations for the Northern Prefecture.

At the Christmas market, police work together with the security company, city government and municipal police. No major disorder has occurred so far.

"The situation is calm there. There have been no extraordinary events to mention. Our police officers have been for directions, for example. Because a large number of Christmas market visitors are tourists, they have turned to the police for help," Järva said.

Christmas market guests and stallholders also feel safe in the Town Hall Square.

"There is such a homey feeling at Tallinn Christmas Market because the traders know each other well and are ready to keep an eye on the stalls. They have not felt any fear," said trader Marta-Lotta.

