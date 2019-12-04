ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Galleries: Christmas in Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Viimsi's Christmas tree 2019
Viimsi's Christmas tree 2019 Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The festive season has begun and all around Estonia Christmas trees and windows are being decorated, Advent candles are being lit, and lights switched on.

Here are a selection of ERR's Christmas and winter galleries.

Väätsa Christmas windows and market 

Väätsa, in Järva County in central Estonia, is famous for its Christmas windows which are decorated every year. On Dec. 3, they were revealed to the public and the town's Christmas market was opened.

 

Viimsi Christmas 'tree' 

This year's Viimsi Christmas tree was made from thousands of old plastic canisters sold at gas stations. The tree's designer is Teet Suur, known for his experimental Christmas trees in the city of Rakvere.

 

Christmas at Noblessner Harbor  

Noblessner Harbor in North Tallinn was finished this year and a Christmas tree has been put in the middle of the square for the festive season.  

 

Readers' photographs of winter 

Photographs of winter submitted by our readers.

 

Tallinn Christmas Market

Tallinn's Christmas market takes place in Town Hall Square in the city's Old Town and will be there until January.

 

First Advent candle lit in Narva  

The first Advent candle was lit in Narva on Sunday, Dec. 1.

 

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
04.12

Pension reform largely not counter to constitution, says law firm

04.12

Analyst: Estonia's R&D spending a long way from target

04.12

Elron to add high-speed trains to Tallinn - Narva line

04.12

Ministry of Defence confirms Kellavere radar is working

04.12

ID-card cannot be used with new version of Mozilla Firefox

04.12

What the papers say: PISA tests, NATO and Listeria

04.12

Galleries: Christmas in Estonia

04.12

Head of the Lutheran church Archbishop Urmas Viilma's advent reflection

04.12

Ratas: We're moving in the right direction with Turkey Updated

04.12

Experts believe Turkish demands in NATO will not affect Estonia's security

04.12

Wind farm brothers seeking to solve issues via Martin Helme

04.12

Foreign minister: 'Tartu Peace Treaty is proof of our maturity as a state'

04.12

Paper: Russia and Ukraine's interest in e-residency was expected

04.12

Former US general Hodges: Turkish veto on Baltic defense not a catastrophe

04.12

State invests €600,000 in 'risky' startups hoping to find next e-residency

04.12

Statistics: R&D spend increased by one-fifth on year to 2018

04.12

Parties facing court proceedings if annual reports not submitted

04.12

Paper: Soviet and Nazi occupation-era rural minister portraits removed

04.12

Elektrilevi to sell electric vehicle fast charger infrastructure

04.12

Gallery: Prime Minister attends heads of state reception in London

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: