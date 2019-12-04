Galleries: Christmas in Estonia

The festive season has begun and all around Estonia Christmas trees and windows are being decorated, Advent candles are being lit, and lights switched on.

Here are a selection of ERR's Christmas and winter galleries.

Väätsa Christmas windows and market

Väätsa, in Järva County in central Estonia, is famous for its Christmas windows which are decorated every year. On Dec. 3, they were revealed to the public and the town's Christmas market was opened.

Viimsi Christmas 'tree'

This year's Viimsi Christmas tree was made from thousands of old plastic canisters sold at gas stations. The tree's designer is Teet Suur, known for his experimental Christmas trees in the city of Rakvere.

Christmas at Noblessner Harbor

Noblessner Harbor in North Tallinn was finished this year and a Christmas tree has been put in the middle of the square for the festive season.

Readers' photographs of winter

Photographs of winter submitted by our readers.

Tallinn Christmas Market

Tallinn's Christmas market takes place in Town Hall Square in the city's Old Town and will be there until January.

First Advent candle lit in Narva

The first Advent candle was lit in Narva on Sunday, Dec. 1.

--

