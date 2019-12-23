ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Crisis help available during, beyond holidays

Winter and the winter holiday season can be difficult for some.
Winter and the winter holiday season can be difficult for some. Source: Mariann Peksar/minupilt.err.ee
Winter and the holidays can be a particularly difficult time for some. If you find yourself in crisis, are experiencing suicidal thoughts or are otherwise struggling, help is available — including by phone, by text and online.

In Estonia, you can call the Eluliin emotional support hotline in Estonian at +372 655 8088, or in Russian at +372 655 5688; the Tartu psychiatric hospital on-call doctor (24 hours) at +372 731 8764; the Tallinn psychiatric hospital on-call doctor (24 hours) at +372 617 2650.

Ohvriabi, a 24-hour victim support hotline, is available in Estonian, English and Russian at +372 116 006.

In the U.S., you can call 1-800-273-TALK, text HOME to 741741 or visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline online (also available in Spanish and for deaf and hard of hearing).

In Canada, you can call 1-833-456-4566, text HOME to 686868 or visit Crisis Services Canada online (also available in French).

In the U.K., you can text SHOUT to 85258, call 116 123 or visit Samaritans online.

In Finland, you can call the SOS Crisis Centre at +358 9 413 50510 or visit MIELI Mental Health Finland online (resources available in Finnish, Swedish, English, Arabic).

You can also chat online in English from anywhere in the world at imalive.org.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call emergency services at 112 (Estonia, EU), 911 (U.S., Canada) or 999 (U.K.).

Editor: Aili Vahtla

christmascrisis contacts
