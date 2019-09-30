ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Storm warning and strong winds expected to hit west and north Estonia

A second-degree storm warning has been issued for the night of Monday, Sept. 30.
A second-degree storm warning has been issued for the night of Monday, Sept. 30. Source: Ilmateenistus
The weather service is warning that a second-degree storm and strong winds of up to 83 kilometers per hour (23 meters per second) will hit western Estonia on Monday night.

After midnight, strong winds will hit the islands off the west coast of Estonia, with speeds of up to 83 kilometers per hour (23 meters per second) on the islands and coast, and 54 kilometers per hour (15 meters per second) inland early on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday morning the wind speed will continue to increase to between 54 and 65 kilometers per hour (15 and 18 meters per second) inland, but reaching up to 61 kilometers per hour (17 meters per second) on the islands.

There will also be widespread rain during the day although southern Estonia will not be affected. The incoming colder air also creates favorable conditions for sleet to fall on northern Estonia.

Editor: Helen Wright



