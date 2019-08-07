ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Meteorologist: Rainy weather likely to last through end of August ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Estonia looks set to see a lot more rain in August.
Estonia looks set to see a lot more rain in August. Source: Piret/minupilt.err.ee
News

Despite recent reports to the contrary, meteorologist Jüri Kamenik says there are currently no signs indicating that a heatwave may yet come Estonia's way this month.

"There was talk a week ago that we can expect temperatures of 40 C in Estonia at the end of August," Kamenik said during an appearance on ETV's "Ringvaade" on Tuesday night. "But I checked, and not one source says that we can expect even 25 C in August. Rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms will likely persist through the end of the month."

Worldwide, July was the hottest month yet on record. Kamenik noted that this is partly the result of climate change, but also partly thanks to the fact that measurements have become more accurate and the availability of data has improved.

"But it is true that all of the hottest years on earth on record have been within the past 10-20 years — beginning in 1998," he continued. "This is linked not only to the increase in greenhouse gases, but also the fact that the ocean is warming. This means that oceanic areas are warmer during winter, and as approximately 70 percent of the earth is covered in water, the ocean's temperature determines a great deal."

Kamenik believes that in terms of global warming, the world is only just in the beginning phase of some kind of process. He believes that there is nothing that can be done to stop it, and that people have to learn to adapt to the new situation instead.

"There have been attempts to do something via all kinds of means, such as the Paris Agreement, but I believe that we need to adapt instead, and consider how we will cope [with the changes]," he said. "This can't really be stopped."

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

climate changeweather


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

More news
08:40

Simson likely to be assigned portfolio in early September

06.08

Russian Embassy condemns Estonia's non-recognition of certain passports

06.08

Preliminary hearing in Lember benefit fraud case to be held next Monday

06.08

Photos, video: Ratas meets with Boris Johnson in London Updated

06.08

Korb: Agreement reached with photographer Jill Greenberg

06.08

Police think delivering passports, ID documents via courier not safe

06.08

Russia hopes free visas will promote St. Petersburg tourism, improve image

06.08

Michal: No talks going on with Centre Party

Opinion
11:27

Reidi Road to be completed by end of year

10:59

July consumer price index up 2.1 percent on year

10:31

Network operator expecting number of electric vehicles to increase

10:01

Estonia, Maryland sign cooperation agreement

09:28

Prosecutor taking Kuusik domestic violence case to court

Business
05.08

Eesti Energia selling Mustamäe properties for €5 million

04.08

Police stop damaged Atko bus, discover driver on 17-hour shift

03.08

Tax Board: Too soon to estimate tobaccoless snus tax receipts

02.08

State to track electric vehicles bought with state support via GPS

02.08

Beer producers: July beer sales more than doubled on northern border

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
12:54

Prosecutors partially terminate case against Tartu ex-deputy mayor

12:03

Meteorologist: Rainy weather likely to last through end of August

11:27

Reidi Road to be completed by end of year

10:59

July consumer price index up 2.1 percent on year

10:31

Network operator expecting number of electric vehicles to increase

10:01

Estonia, Maryland sign cooperation agreement

09:28

Prosecutor taking Kuusik domestic violence case to court

09:18

Poll: Support for Reform at record high, EKRE, Centre declining

08:40

Simson likely to be assigned portfolio in early September

06.08

Looking back: ESTO 2019 program brings together youth from 25 countries

06.08

Russian Embassy condemns Estonia's non-recognition of certain passports

06.08

Tax Board: Second quarter intragroup lending from Estonia up

06.08

Preliminary hearing in Lember benefit fraud case to be held next Monday

06.08

Photos, video: Ratas meets with Boris Johnson in London Updated

06.08

Korb: Agreement reached with photographer Jill Greenberg

06.08

Police think delivering passports, ID documents via courier not safe

06.08

Developer promising odorless, zero-waste production at planned Ahtme plant

06.08

Russia hopes free visas will promote St. Petersburg tourism, improve image

06.08

June accommodated tourist numbers up 9 percent on year

06.08

Michal: No talks going on with Centre Party

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: