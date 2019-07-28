ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Rescue Board reminds people to stay safe as hot weather continues ({{commentsTotal}})

BNS
Beach in Kuressaare, Saaremaa.
Beach in Kuressaare, Saaremaa. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
The Rescue Board on Saturday issued tips for residents how to stay safe during the period of hot weather. Beyond equipping themselves for high temperatures, residents are advised to be careful near and on Estonia's beaches, lakes, and rivers.

The Rescue Board cautioned parents and guardians not to leave children unsupervised near a body of water.

"As a rule, a drowning child makes no noise because their entire strength is spent on keeping themselves on the surface. To prevent an accident, talk to your child about the dangers related to water and teach them how to behave in water. Please also look for advice on Veeohutus.ee," the Rescue Board said. 

Everyone venturing onto a body of water in a boat or another water craft must wear a life vest.

"When an accident strikes, it's very difficult or outright impossible to put on a life jacket. Almost all victims of water accidents would still be alive had they been wearing a life jacket," the Rescue Board said. 

"Don't allow drunk people in a body of water. Don't dive into a body of water in a place you are not familiar with. Before entering water, always obtain an adequate picture of the transparency of water, its depth, current, waves, the type of shore and bottom," rescuers advised.

The Rescue Board also reminded older residents to be aware of health risks and longer reaction times that come with age. 

The Rescue Board's recommendation for all residents is to choose a safe place with lifeguard service for swimming, take a friend with them when going swimming, and not venture into deep water. One should always retain a realistic view of one's own health, while people with chronic illnesses or conditions must not forget about those when engaging in physical activity.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

