Four drown over exceptionally hot weekend ({{commentsTotal}})

Saturday's incidents raise the number of drowning deaths in 2019 so far to 28.
Saturday's incidents raise the number of drowning deaths in 2019 so far to 28. Source: Rescue Board
The Rescue Board reported early on Sunday that four people have drowned this weekend. None of the accidents happened in particularly dangerous or difficult waters.

Passers-by noticed a man struggling in the water in Tartu's Anne canal on Saturday evening. Lifeguards called to the scene managed to get the man out of the water, but the ensuing resuscitation attemps, both by the lifeguards as well as by paramedics of an ambulance that arrived shortly after, failed, and the man died.

Three more bodies were pulled out of the water, one at Pillapalu in Harju County's Anija municipality, one in Narva, and a third one at Väike-Ula on the island of Saaremaa.

Three of the victims are male and between 51 and 62 years old. The fourth victim was a 50-year-old woman, the Rescue Board reported.

This means that the number of drowning deaths in Estonia has increased to 28, 16 of which aged 50 or older. In the same period last year, 27 drowned, of which 17 were of that age group.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

