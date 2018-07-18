TS Laevad adding extra departures to Saaremaa, Hiiumaa ferry routes

As demand to visit Estonia's western islands grows during an exceptionally hot summer and peak holiday period, ferry operator TS Laevad has added extra departures to its Saaremaa and Hiiumaa routes.

In agreement with the Estonian Road Administration, TS Laevad is adding additional departures to its Virtsu-Kuivastu and Rohuküla-Heltermaa routes, announced TS Laevad board chairman Jaak Kaabel.

The extra departures on the Virtsu-Kuivastu route, which connects the Estonian mainland to Saaremaa via the smaller island of Muhu, are scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday from 18 July through 12 August, departing from Virtsu at 9:40 EEST and 1015 from Kuivastu.

The additional departures on the Rohuküla-Heltermaa route, which connects the mainland to Hiiumaa, are scheduled for Monday through Wednesday from 18-29 July, departing from Rohuküla at 14:30 and from Heltermaa at 16:00.

"Warm summer weather and the high holiday season are attracting more and more people to the islands," Kaabel noted. "While we had already planned for a fairly dense summer ferry schedule, we wanted to accommodate island residents and visitors and found the opportunity to add a few additional departures to the schedule."

Presale tickets for these departures are available online at praamid.ee. "It is definitely worth planning your trips ahead and purchasing presale tickets," he recommended. "This ensures your passage on the desired departure, and will also allow ferry operators to better plan their services."

Presale tickets to the operator's island routes are currently available online through the end of September.