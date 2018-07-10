Ferry Runö expected to resume operation on Friday

The catamaran ferry Runö, which serves a regular connection to the remote Estonian island of Ruhnu in the Gulf of Riga, is expected to resume operation on Friday after its main engine is replaced.

"Thus far, everything has gone as planned," Andres Laasma, board member of ferry operator Kihnu Veeteede AS, told BNS on Tuesday. "The ship's new main engine has arrived in Estonia."

He noted that the installation of the new main engine will likely take a couple of days.

"Our current plan is for the Runö to make its first scheduled trip on Friday," Laasma said, adding that the Runö is expected to make the evening journey on the Ringsu-Munalaid route that day.

The morning departure will be served by the ferry Amalie that is currently substituting for the Runö.

The Runö has remained berthed at the Port of Pärnu since 23 June due to a failure of its main engine.

The vessel was built by the Saaremaa-based boat builder Baltic Workboats AS for €3.2 million exclusive of VAT in 2012.