Kihnu ferry line interrupted due to technical problems

The ferry connection to the island of Kihnu in Pärnu County was interrupted on Monday due to technical problems of ferry Kihnu Virve.

Virve's trips to the mainland at 7.00 and 10.00 EET as well as one trip from the mainland to Kihnu at 8.30 EET on Monday were cancelled.

The operator is working to fix the problem, but said on Monday morning that there may be delays or cancellations at the ferry's departures from the mainland to Kihnu at 14.30 and 17.45 EET as well as from the island at 16.15.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!