news

Kihnu ferry line interrupted due to technical problems ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Kihnu Virve, one of Estonia's recently introduced new ferries.
Kihnu Virve, one of Estonia's recently introduced new ferries. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
News

The ferry connection to the island of Kihnu in Pärnu County was interrupted on Monday due to technical problems of ferry Kihnu Virve.

Virve's trips to the mainland at 7.00 and 10.00 EET as well as one trip from the mainland to Kihnu at 8.30 EET on Monday were cancelled.

The operator is working to fix the problem, but said on Monday morning that there may be delays or cancellations at the ferry's departures from the mainland to Kihnu at 14.30 and 17.45 EET as well as from the island at 16.15.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

ferrieskihnu


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
08:56

Santa Claus driving Christmas Tram in Tallinn

23.12

Foreign Minister sends condolences to Indonesia after tsunami

23.12

International FIS skiathlon events taking place in Otepää

23.12

Web app provides public info on Port of Tallinn passengers

22.12

Prime minister makes speech on 150th anniversary of Jaan Tõnisson birth

22.12

Estonia due for white Christmas, Lake Peipus already frozen

22.12

Former mayor to get defence costs, says three prosecutors couldn't beat him

21.12

Savisaar freed from trial by Supreme Court

Estonia 100
Opinion
18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

29.11

Crisis, what crisis? Jüri Ratas on for the long haul

28.11

Jüri Nikolajev: EKRE handed opportunity to woo Russian voters

FEATURE
BUSINESS
21.12

Paper: State to impose strict limitations on use of agricultural land

21.12

Prices of flats and houses continue to increase in third quarter

20.12

Government presented with anti-money laundering proposals

20.12

Telia, Ericsson launch 5G pilot network in Tallinn

20.12

Estonian online retail turnover up 70% on year

20.12

Industrial producer price index down 0.9% in November

19.12

Prosecutor General: Account managers suspected in Danske money laundering

19.12

Ministry: Construction of Haapsalu railway to cost an estimated €65 million

Culture
2019 Elections
The anti-vaccine movement exists in Estonia as well.

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

An Estonian translation of the Italian book "Vaccines: Yes or No?" was published in mid-December. The book includes a slew of claims considered questionable by scientists, which is why it attracted a lot of complaints and retail bookstore chain Rahva Raamat pulled the Estonian-language translation of the book from its shelves. Those involved in the publishing of the book and their supporters, however, have clearly expressed their outrage, and are continuing to sell the book elsewhere, including at Apollo bookstores and online.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:05

Happy Christmas from ERR News!

17:01

Cloudy weather, icy roads, above-zero temperatures on Christmas Day

16:12

More than 2,600 spending holidays behind bars

15:11

Two Tallinn chemists open 24 hours over the holidays

14:51

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

13:45

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

12:27

Kihnu ferry line interrupted due to technical problems

10:52

Christmas celebration for the homeless to be held at St. Olaf's Church

09:49

Charity telethon Jõulutunnel to air on Christmas Day

08:56

Santa Claus driving Christmas Tram in Tallinn

23.12

Christmas interview with Archbishop Urmas Viilma

23.12

Foreign Minister sends condolences to Indonesia after tsunami

23.12

International FIS skiathlon events taking place in Otepää

23.12

Web app provides public info on Port of Tallinn passengers

22.12

Prime minister makes speech on 150th anniversary of Jaan Tõnisson birth

22.12

Estonia due for white Christmas, Lake Peipus already frozen

22.12

Former mayor to get defence costs, says three prosecutors couldn't beat him

21.12

Savisaar freed from trial by Supreme Court

21.12

Enefit Green borrows €260 million to refinance Nelja Energia debt

21.12

GoTrack to build Riisipere-Turba railway for €3.4 million

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: