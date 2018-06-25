Ruhnu only accessible via Saaremaa as broken down ferry undergoes repairs

For the next three weeks, the small, remote Estonian island of Ruhnu will only be accessible via Saaremaa's Port of Roomassaare as the Runö, which broke down just ahead of the Midsummer holidays, undergoes repairs.

The Runö completed its last trip on Friday, when it departed Pärnu for Ruhnu's Port of Ringsu. The ferry was three hours into its voyage when it suffered a breakdown and turned around to return to Pärnu.

Ruhnu Municipal Mayor Jaan Urve said that the captain made the right call in returning to Pärnu, because had it struggled on to Ruhnu at half-power, repairing the ferry in Ruhnu would have been even more difficult.

According to ferry operator Kihnu Veeteed director Andres Laasma, the extent of the damage will be revealed once the main engines have been completely removed from the vessel and taken into the shop for repairs.

The ferry operator's technical service partner believed that the Runö will be out of service for the next two to three weeks.

As the Runö will be substituted meanwhile by the Amalie, which travels twice as slow, the only ferry connection to Ruhnu for the time being will be via Saaremaa's Port of Roomassaare. The 76-kilometer trip will take the substitute ferry four and a half hours.