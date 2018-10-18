news

Prime minister, Bill Gates meet in Brussels ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Jüri Ratas and Bill Gates, 18 October 2018.
Jüri Ratas and Bill Gates, 18 October 2018. Source: Government Office
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas met with Microsoft co-founder and former CEO Bill Gates on Thursday morning. They discussed possibilities to support Africa through research and development—and Ratas made Gates the latest celebrity e-resident in the government's trophy collection.

Three African projects of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation were discussed at the meeting. The projects concern clinical trials of vaccines, enhancing laboratory services and improving health care and using innovation to support the development of agriculture and climate goals in Africa.

The Gates Foundation is the United States' largest charity, with a current endowment of over $50 billion (about €43.4 billion, just shy of Estonia's adjusted gross domestic product). According to Ratas, all three of its African projects discussed in the meeting are of significant value to the development of the continent and the improvement of its citizens' lives, and they "merit consideration."

"Estonia can say from experience that digital skills and digital development are a cornerstone for sustainable development in today's world," Ratas commented, and pointed out that last year Estonia signed a memorandum of mutual understanding on e-governance with the African Union.

"Estonian digital businesses and experts are definitely ready to cooperate with the Gates Foundation as well," the prime minister stressed.

Estonia has contributed nearly €4.7 million to the development of Africa through the European Union Emergency Trust Fund for Africa as well as other development and humanitarian aid projects.

Ratas and Gates also discussed cooperation and proposals for funding research and development out of the European Union's budget for 2021–2027. In their meeting, Gates also received his first government-backed digital identity from Ratas, making the software pioneer Estonia's latest celebrity e-resident.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

jüri ratasbill gatesafrica


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
17.10

Raimond Kaljulaid: We cannot rule out cooperation with EKRE

17.10

53% of Estonians uninterested in European Parliament elections

17.10

Kontaveit reaches quarterfinals in Moscow

17.10

Ratas: Opportunities presented by AI, data economy must be put to good use

17.10

Jaak Jõerüüt: Political diplomatic appointments would be catastrophic

17.10

Conscript dies following sudden serious illness

16.10

Riigikogu board endorses changes to committee lineups

16.10

World Cleanup Day participant totals increase to 17 million

Opinion
08.10

Opinion digest: Media comments on Sunday's Saeima election in Latvia

08.10

Never a good deed unpunished: Centre Party clean up costing it the election

04.10

Digest: Why does e-Estonia still not have centralised patient registration?

02.10

Digest: Russian cultural autonomy on other side of Narva River, says Helme

01.10

Sikkut: Registered unemployed not all 'learned helpless'

FEATURE
BUSINESS
17.10

Trade union: Ferry operator TS Laevad offering employees unethical benefits

17.10

IKEA publishes first Estonian-language online catalogue, confirms expansion

17.10

Estonia drops two spots in global competitiveness rankings

16.10

Tõniste: Supervisory board backs FSA's activity in Danske scandal

16.10

Ratas: €89 million in excise duty left unpaid due to cross-border trade

15.10

Reduction in central government jobs continues more slowly over past year

15.10

Committee sends bill to reading promoting foreign investments in Estonia

15.10

Saarde Municipality planning to support launch of pulp mill studies

Culture
2019 Elections
Kristina Kallas.

Estonia 200 rules out cooperation with Conservative People's Party

Kristina Kallas, chairwoman of the Estonia 200 group that has announced its intention to run as a new political party in the 2019 general election, said that cooperation with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) is out of the question, as this would require Estonia 200 to abandon its liberal values.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:09

Estonia 200 rules out cooperation with Conservative People's Party

16:52

Party ratings: Support of Russian speakers of Centre on the rise again

15:42

Kristina Kallas to run for chairwoman of Estonia 200 once party is founded

14:33

2019 state budget passes first reading in parliament

13:08

Prime minister, Bill Gates meet in Brussels

12:53

Kivirähk: Hypothetical support for Estonia 200 at 9%

11:40

Viru-Nigula to support launch of pulp mill studies

10:47

Tallink to buy new shuttle ferry for €250 million

09:44

October party ratings: Centre, Reform both increase their lead

08:52

Third child in Kakumäe family dies in hospital following gas leak

17.10

Estonia sees fastest inflation in Baltics in September

17.10

Trade union: Ferry operator TS Laevad offering employees unethical benefits

17.10

Raimond Kaljulaid: We cannot rule out cooperation with EKRE

17.10

53% of Estonians uninterested in European Parliament elections

17.10

Kontaveit reaches quarterfinals in Moscow

17.10

IKEA publishes first Estonian-language online catalogue, confirms expansion

17.10

Ratas: Opportunities presented by AI, data economy must be put to good use

17.10

Jaak Jõerüüt: Political diplomatic appointments would be catastrophic

17.10

Estonia drops two spots in global competitiveness rankings

17.10

Conscript dies following sudden serious illness

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: