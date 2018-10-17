news

Ratas: Opportunities presented by AI, data economy must be put to good use ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) speaking at the 2018 Tallinn Digital Summit. 16 October 2018.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) speaking at the 2018 Tallinn Digital Summit. 16 October 2018. Source: Raigo Pajula/Government Office
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Rene Tammist (SDE) on Tuesday discussed artificial intelligence (AI), data and trade with heads of delegations at the 2018 Tallinn Digital Summit, concluding that states should make better use of the opportunities offered by AI and the data economy.

The prime minister said that the opportunities offered by AI and the data economy should be made better use of on a transnational scale as well, spokespeople for the government told BNS.

"The significance of artificial intelligence in terms of cross-border trade, and particularly the export of services, is growing more and more, because it allows us to study many current processes more accurately," Ratas said. "It is also obvious that we cannot develop AI without access to large volumes of data. Meanwhile, when processing data, we also need to guarantee its security and privacy."

The potential of the data economy should also be put to good use in Europe, according to Ratas. "The free flow of data should be the Europeans' fifth fundamental right," he stressed. "We need to find together the obstacles that impede the use of AI and free flow of data and solve them."

Using data to develop better services is becoming an increasingly important topic in the world. In the EU, the first ever Digital Europe programme for the period of 2021-2027 is being prepared, the budget of which is an estimated €9 billion.

According to Tammist, there is sufficient capability to make better use of data in Estonia as well as in Europe, and the goal should be to reuse and share data that has been gathered, as well as to put to greater use open data by interfacing information systems.

"The more we allow AI to use data for analyses and prognoses, the more useful it is," Tammist explained. "AI's potential for technological development and use for the good of the society is very great." The minister added that the prevention of traffic accidents or health risks is a good example of the potential practical value AI could offer.

European Commission Vice-President Andrus Ansip provided an overview of developments regarding the digital single market, data, free flow of data and trade in Europe. At a discussion on data trade, director of the European Centre for International Political Economy (ECIPE) Hosuk Lee-Makiyama also gave a presentation to heads of delegations.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

jüri ratasdigital economyandrus ansipministry of economic affairs and communicationstallinn digital summitartificial intelligencerene tammist


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
16.10

Riigikogu board endorses changes to committee lineups

16.10

World Cleanup Day participant totals increase to 17 million

16.10

Eight EU states push for sanctions for cyber-attackers

16.10

Ministry of Social Affairs favours year-round summer time

16.10

Mikser attends Foreign Affairs Council, Eastern Partnership meeting

16.10

Moonika Helme, not Saarso, EKRE's top candidate in western counties

16.10

Paper: Cause of deadly Kakumäe gas leak points toward chimney

16.10

Kontaveit defeats Potapova in opening round in Moscow

Opinion
08.10

Opinion digest: Media comments on Sunday's Saeima election in Latvia

08.10

Never a good deed unpunished: Centre Party clean up costing it the election

04.10

Digest: Why does e-Estonia still not have centralised patient registration?

02.10

Digest: Russian cultural autonomy on other side of Narva River, says Helme

01.10

Sikkut: Registered unemployed not all 'learned helpless'

FEATURE
BUSINESS
16.10

Tõniste: Supervisory board backs FSA's activity in Danske scandal

16.10

Ratas: €89 million in excise duty left unpaid due to cross-border trade

15.10

Reduction in central government jobs continues more slowly over past year

15.10

Committee sends bill to reading promoting foreign investments in Estonia

15.10

Saarde Municipality planning to support launch of pulp mill studies

15.10

Estonian IT company develops vital info system for Ukraine, Moldova

15.10

Tallinn to buy 100 new natural gas buses for €25 million

14.10

Estonia to remove Danske bank link from e-Tax Board

Culture
2019 Elections
Raimond Kaljulaid on ERR's Otse uudistemajast. 17 October 2018.

Raimond Kaljulaid: We cannot rule out cooperation with EKRE

While leading politicians of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) continue to cultivate xenophobic policy, the party's voters are members of Estonian society, which is why cooperation with the party cannot be ruled out, said Raimond Kaljulaid (Centre) in a live interview on ERR's online broadcast Otse uudistemajast.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
16:48

Trade union: Ferry operator TS Laevad offering employes unethical benefits

15:54

Raimond Kaljulaid: We cannot rule out cooperation with EKRE

14:47

53% of Estonians uninterested in European Parliament elections

13:49

Kontaveit reaches quarterfinals in Moscow

12:52

IKEA publishes first Estonian-language online catalogue, confirms expansion

11:55

Ratas: Opportunities presented by AI, data economy must be put to good use

10:49

Jaak Jõerüüt: Political diplomatic appointments would be catastrophic

09:51

Estonia drops two spots in global competitiveness rankings

08:53

Conscript dies following sudden serious illness

16.10

Riigikogu board endorses changes to committee lineups

16.10

Tõniste: Supervisory board backs FSA's activity in Danske scandal

16.10

World Cleanup Day participant totals increase to 17 million

16.10

Eight EU states push for sanctions for cyber-attackers

16.10

Ministry of Social Affairs favours year-round summer time

16.10

Ratas: €89 million in excise duty left unpaid due to cross-border trade

16.10

Mikser attends Foreign Affairs Council, Eastern Partnership meeting

16.10

Moonika Helme, not Saarso, EKRE's top candidate in western counties

16.10

Paper: Cause of deadly Kakumäe gas leak points toward chimney

16.10

Kontaveit defeats Potapova in opening round in Moscow

15.10

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 15-21 October

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: