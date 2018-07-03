Port of Tallinn selling coal terminal plant for reported €3.8 million

State-owned Port of Tallinn Port of Tallinn (AS Tallinna Sadam) is selling plant equipment from the former coal terminal at Muuga, at a reported opening price of € 3.8 million.

The sale will be carried out at public auction, which requires payment of a deposit in order to participate.

Closing date to partake in the auction is 11.00 EEST on 1 August, 2018.

The sale comes following a cooperation agreement and a building title agreement as reported by ERR, and signed by the Port of Tallinn and MPG AgroProduction OÜ; the latter seek to develop an oilseeds processing and logistics complex on the property of the terminal, to the tune of around €200 million.

Muuga port is the largest cargo port in Estonia accounting for as much as 90% of transit cargo and, whilst it does not lie within Tallinn city limits being situated somewhat to the east, is administered by the Port of Tallinn. It is one of the northernmost ice-free ports in the Baltic not to mention being one of the deepest.

As well as formerly handling coal in the terminal mentioned, Muuga currently serves crude oil and related products transit, as well as some dry goods such as fertilizers and grain.

The Port of Tallinn was recently floated on the Estonian stock exchange.