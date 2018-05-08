news

Port of Tallinn to list shares on stock exchange ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Port of Tallinn CEO Valdo Kalm introducing the company's plan on Tuesday. May 8, 2018.
Port of Tallinn CEO Valdo Kalm introducing the company's plan on Tuesday. May 8, 2018. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Business

The Estonian state-owned port company AS Tallinna Sadam (Port of Tallinn) on Tuesday announced its intention to list its shares on the Baltic main list of the Tallinn Stock Exchange.

According to the notice, the company plans to offer about one third of the company to institutional investors in Estonia and abroad. The company plans to issue up to 75.4 million new shares, and the present sole owner, the Estonian state, is also planning to sell up to 11.3 million existing Port of Tallinn shares.

The port company expects to announce the public offering of its shares around May 25, and the offering period is to last approximately nine working days. The prospectus of the offering registered at the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority is to be disclosed at the announcement of the public offering.

The institutional offering is to be carried out by Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Erste Group Bank and Swedbank, and the retail offering by Swedbank and LHV.

"The Port of Tallinn's vision is to become the most innovative and modern port in the Baltic Sea region, with an emphasis on digitalization, strong customer base and dedicated employees, and a business model structured around well-balanced core operational areas," Port of Tallinn CEO Valdo Kalm said in a press release.

"The Port of Tallinn has a track record of stable financial results and regular dividend distributions," he continued. "In pursuing a listing on the Tallinn Stock Exchange, we are positioning ourselves as a high quality dividend asset. Listing the company on the Tallinn Stock Exchange will add a stamp of quality to our achievements and push us to seek further developments."

"The government's plan to list Port of Tallinn shares on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange first and foremost provides new investment opportunities in Estonia," Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Center) said. "It is hoped that this step will improve the liquidity and attractiveness of the local capital market. The planned listing will also increase the efficiency and transparency of the company even more, and will provide an example for possible listings of other Estonian state-owned companies in the future."

Last month, the government approved an order according to which it epects the Port of Tallinn to pay at least €30 million in net dividends per year in 2019 and 2020, and at least 70 percent of the company's previous year's net profits beginning in 2021.

Port of Tallinn revenue increased 18 percent to €121.3 million in 2017, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased one percent to €67 million, while net profit fell 33 percent to €26.4 million, primarily due to dividends.

Freight handled by ports owned by the Port of Tallinn totaled 19.2 million tons last year, down five percent compared to 2016. The number of passengers served by company-owned ports, meanwhile, increased four percent to a record 10.6 million.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

port of tallinnministry of economic affairs and communicationstallinn stock exchange


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
07.05

Estonian minehunter to participate in Baltic Fortress exercise in Lithuania

07.05

Stalnuhhin re-elected Finance Committee chair, Rõivas elected deputy

07.05

Ratas meets with Finland's Sipilä ahead of jubilee joint government meeting

07.05

Estonia represented at Putin's inauguration by deputy embassy chief

07.05

Japanese defense minister visits Estonia for first time

07.05

Millions budgeted for gravel roads redirected to Kose-Mäo highway widening

07.05

Tallinn sports department ex-chief Rein Ilves arrested

06.05

Orthodox Church names candidates for successor of Metropolitan Cornelius

BUSINESS
07.05

Shale oil producer VKG first quarter revenue up 11 percent

07.05

KredEx starts accepting home grant applications

07.05

More tourists in March 2018 compared with last year

05.05

Graanul Invest, Sweetwater to set up wood fractionation plant in Estonia

04.05

Square-meter price of apartments in Tallinn up 7.5 percent

03.05

Commission: Estonia's GDP growth to slow to 3.7 percent this year

02.05

Toyota to stop selling diesel cars in Baltic states starting May

02.05

Estonian-based pharmaceutical company signs deal with Ugandan state

Opinion
30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

19.04

Digest: No point budgeting a surplus as inflation eating away at reserves

16.04

Stepping out of her father's shadow greatest challenge facing Kaja Kallas

16.04

Opinion digest: Kaja Kallas' speech to Reform Party delegates

04.04

Opinion digest: Baltic presidents' meeting with Trump a 'milestone'

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Res Publica Founder Tõnis Kons

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

Tõnis Kons, one of the founder members of Res Publica, formerly a conservative political party in Estonia which went on to form one half of current coalition incumbents IRL, has expressed skepticism about the emergence of Estonia 200 (Eesti 200) a new conservative player on the Estonian political scene and as such arguably an heir to Res Publica.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
08.05

Simson to leave public transport regulation unchanged

08.05

Survey finds DDT, other harmful substances in Emajõgi River

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

08.05

Port of Tallinn to list shares on stock exchange

08.05

Over one million foreign tourists visit Estonia in first quarter of 2018

08.05

Foreign Ministry won't rule out adding names to Magnitsky List

08.05

Denmark to join CCD COE in Tallinn

08.05

Macron, Merkel in the White House: Back to basics

08.05

Canadian-Estonian conductor, composer Roman Toi dies at 101

08.05

No-confidence vote against Tallinn mayor fails Updated

08.05

April consumer price index up 2.9 percent on year

07.05

Estonian minehunter to participate in Baltic Fortress exercise in Lithuania

07.05

Shale oil producer VKG first quarter revenue up 11 percent

07.05

Stalnuhhin re-elected Finance Committee chair, Rõivas elected deputy

07.05

Ratas meets with Finland's Sipilä ahead of jubilee joint government meeting

07.05

Estonia represented at Putin's inauguration by deputy embassy chief

07.05

Japanese defense minister visits Estonia for first time

07.05

KredEx starts accepting home grant applications

07.05

Millions budgeted for gravel roads redirected to Kose-Mäo highway widening

07.05

Tallinn sports department ex-chief Rein Ilves arrested

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: