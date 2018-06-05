Tallink's May passenger numbers up 6.1%

The number of cargo units, meanwhile, grew 9.1% to nearly 35,500 units, and the number of passenger cars increased 6% to 101,000 units, Tallink told the stock exchange.

The number of passengers on the Estonia-Finland route climbed 6.9% on year to 465,200, while cargo carriage on the route rose 8.2% to 22,900 units and the number of passenger vehicles grew 7.3% to 77,500 units.

On the Estonia-Sweden route, the number of passengers increased 0.7% to 91,200. Cargo carriage on the same route increased 10.4% to 4,300 units, while the number of passenger vehicles dropped 4.7% to 5,700 units.

The number of passengers on the shipper's Finland-Sweden route showed a year-on-year increase of 3.3%, totaling 225,500. Cargo carriage increased 7% to 6,800 units and the number of passenger cars carried on the route grew 9.9% to 12,000.

The number of passengers on the shipper's Latvia-Sweden route shot up 19.2% on year to 70,700. Cargo carriage on the route soared 34.8% to nearly 1,400 units, but the number of passenger vehicles declined 6.4% to 5,700 vehicles.