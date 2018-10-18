news

Tallink to buy new shuttle ferry for €250 million ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
ERR
Tallink representatives announcing the purchase of the new shuttle. 18 October 2018.
Tallink representatives announcing the purchase of the new shuttle. 18 October 2018. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Business

Listed Estonian shipper AS Tallink Grupp announced on Thursday morning that it has signed an agreement with Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) for the construction of a new shuttle ferry.

Tallink and RMC on Wednesday night signed an agreement of intent according to which Tallink intends to order a new passenger ferry for its Tallinn-Helsinki route.

The new vessel, which is to be built at Rauma Shipyard in Finland, is projected to cost approximately €250 million and be completed by the end of 2021.

In comparison, the Megastar, currently Tallink's newest ship, which entered service in early 2017, cost €230 million.

Tallink CEO Paavo Nõgene and board member Andres Hunt confirmed that the financing of this investment is within the company's means, and that the company's promised dividend policy will not be affected. Nõgene stressed that Tallink has been progressive in the reduction of its loan burden.

Hunt explained that in shipbuilding, it is customary for the principle payment to be made at handover, which is planned to take place approximately three years from now. "Our cash flows and earning capacity are good enough to get this financed," he said. "The majority of the money will come as a loan from banks, with a down payment of 20%."

The new vessel will have a bi-fuel engine, running primarily on liqufied natural gas (LNG), and a capacity of 2,800 passengers.

The shuttle will serve the company's Tallinn-Helsinki route, further developing an important connection between the the two capital cities. The company's goal is to build the most efficient and environmentally friendly ship on the Baltic Sea.

Over the years, a total of four Tallink Group ships have been built and two vessels designed at Rauma Shipyard. The most recent Tallink ship to be built in the Finnish shipyard was the Baltic Queen, which was completed in 2009 and serves the company's Tallinn-Stockholm route.

Over the next couple of months, Tallink Grupp and RMC will draw up a ship construction agreement and agreements regarding the financing of the ship.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tallink


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
17.10

Ratas: Opportunities presented by AI, data economy must be put to good use

17.10

Jaak Jõerüüt: Political diplomatic appointments would be catastrophic

17.10

Conscript dies following sudden serious illness

16.10

Riigikogu board endorses changes to committee lineups

16.10

World Cleanup Day participant totals increase to 17 million

16.10

Eight EU states push for sanctions for cyber-attackers

16.10

Ministry of Social Affairs favours year-round summer time

16.10

Mikser attends Foreign Affairs Council, Eastern Partnership meeting

Opinion
08.10

Opinion digest: Media comments on Sunday's Saeima election in Latvia

08.10

Never a good deed unpunished: Centre Party clean up costing it the election

04.10

Digest: Why does e-Estonia still not have centralised patient registration?

02.10

Digest: Russian cultural autonomy on other side of Narva River, says Helme

01.10

Sikkut: Registered unemployed not all 'learned helpless'

FEATURE
BUSINESS
17.10

Trade union: Ferry operator TS Laevad offering employees unethical benefits

17.10

IKEA publishes first Estonian-language online catalogue, confirms expansion

17.10

Estonia drops two spots in global competitiveness rankings

16.10

Tõniste: Supervisory board backs FSA's activity in Danske scandal

16.10

Ratas: €89 million in excise duty left unpaid due to cross-border trade

15.10

Reduction in central government jobs continues more slowly over past year

15.10

Committee sends bill to reading promoting foreign investments in Estonia

15.10

Saarde Municipality planning to support launch of pulp mill studies

Culture
2019 Elections
The Centre Party and Reform Party both maintain a strong lead over all other parties in terms of popularity.

October party ratings: Centre, Reform both increase their lead

This month, the Centre Party and Reform Party, both of whom are vying for a win in the 2019 Riigikogu elections next spring, saw the biggest increases in support, it appears from the results of a nationwide poll commissioned by ERR and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
11:40

Viru-Nigula to support launch of pulp mill studies

10:47

Tallink to buy new shuttle ferry for €250 million

09:44

October party ratings: Centre, Reform both increase their lead

08:52

Third child in Kakumäe family dies in hospital following gas leak

17.10

Estonia sees fastest inflation in Baltics in September

17.10

Trade union: Ferry operator TS Laevad offering employees unethical benefits

17.10

Raimond Kaljulaid: We cannot rule out cooperation with EKRE

17.10

53% of Estonians uninterested in European Parliament elections

17.10

Kontaveit reaches quarterfinals in Moscow

17.10

IKEA publishes first Estonian-language online catalogue, confirms expansion

17.10

Ratas: Opportunities presented by AI, data economy must be put to good use

17.10

Jaak Jõerüüt: Political diplomatic appointments would be catastrophic

17.10

Estonia drops two spots in global competitiveness rankings

17.10

Conscript dies following sudden serious illness

16.10

Riigikogu board endorses changes to committee lineups

16.10

Tõniste: Supervisory board backs FSA's activity in Danske scandal

16.10

World Cleanup Day participant totals increase to 17 million

16.10

Eight EU states push for sanctions for cyber-attackers

16.10

Ministry of Social Affairs favours year-round summer time

16.10

Ratas: €89 million in excise duty left unpaid due to cross-border trade

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: