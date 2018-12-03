news

Dubai company putting €100 million into Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Artist's impression of the proposed Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel.
Artist's impression of the proposed Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel. Source: Finest Bay Area
News

Dubai engineering solutions giant ARJ Holding Ltd is investing €100 million in the Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel project, tunnel designer Peter Vesterbacka announced at a press conference on Monday.

Mr Vesterbacka, chief of FinEst Bay Area, the group behind the tunnel project, pointed out the total cost of the tunnel stands at €15 billion, with an investment period of 30 years; the tunnel itself has a projected life span of 120 years, he said.

Finest Bay Area Leader Vesterbacka said the total cost of the project is estimated at € 15 billion. The investment period is 30 years and the tunnel should last 120 years.

Project already over two years old

The project has been underway for two and a half years already, Mr Vesterbacka said, and Finest Bay Area has invested between two and three million of its own and investors funds.

Of the remainder, a loan is earmarked for 70% of funding, plus equal volumes of investments of European and Asian origin.

Mr Vesterback also swatted back media claims that there were two different tunnel projects in existence. He said in fact that the project comprises two tunnels, one passenger and one freight.

Tickets already one sale

FinEst Bay Area and Mr Westerbacka envisage the tunnel project being completed in 2024. Confidence in the project is such that travel tickets are already available. A return ticket costs €100 at present (half of that for one-way travel), and an annual ticket, with guaranteed unlimited travel through the tunnel for a year, costs €1,000.

Travel time through the tunnel between the two capitals is estimated at 20 minutes.

By comparison, return tickets via the three main car ferry operators, Tallink, Viking Line and Eckerö, cost between €20 and €50 at short notice and without offers. The journey takes between two and three hours in normal conditions.

Now-defunct fast catamaran service Lindaline, when it ran, was closer to this price for a one-way ticket on a journey of around 45 minutes. It is not clear yet whether the company, which had gone into receivership earlier this year, will reopen in 2019 with new vessels, or what ticket prices are likely to be.

Former helicopter service Copterline, which had planned to reopen services between the two cities in recent years, having discontinued them after a fatal accident involving one of its aircraft in 2005, has yet to do so. Ticket prices when it did operate were considerably higher even than those quoted for the proposed tunnel, though the journey time was approximately the same.

Peter Vesterbacka is the former CEO of Finnish game developer Rovio. According his plan, the tunnel's route and its feeder tracks would have four stops, one of which in Tallinn, the second some 15 km from Helsinki, the third near the Aalto University campus in Otaniemi, and the fourth at Helsinki Airport.

Helsinki and Tallinn lie approximately 86 km apart at their nearest points, and are separated by the Gulf of Finland, part of the Baltic Sea. The gulf has an average depth of a little over 40 m and is over 100 m deep at its deepest points (not necessarily along the route between the two cities). The underlying bedrock is principally limestone.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinn-helsinki tunnelpeter vesterbackatunnel peter vesterbackaforeign investment in estoniatallinn-helsinki routesfinest


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Reactions to Kerch Strait incident
UN MIGRATION COMPACT DEBATE
MORE NEWS
02.12

President and prime minister top daily list of 2018 influential people

01.12

Estonia offers condolences to US on death of President George H.W. Bush

01.12

Security serivces honoured on attempted coup anniversary

01.12

Estonia stance on Kerch Strait amongst clearest, says Ukrainian portal

30.11

Coalition parties to dole out €6.5 million in protection money in 2019

30.11

Survey: Over 2,500 persons with HIV in Estonia not receiving treatment

30.11

Newspaper association denounces 'brainwashing' by some local newsletters

30.11

Economic affairs minister to propose Finland join Rail Baltica

Estonia 100
Opinion
26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

12.11

Celebrity candidates: Headed for political fame—or notoriety

FEATURE
BUSINESS
30.11

Bank of Estonia: Economic growth acceleration exception in bigger picture

30.11

Major Utilitas transaction does not require Competition Authority approval

30.11

Retail trade turnover continues to grow in October

30.11

Economic growth accelerates in third quarter

29.11

Estonian residential housing most expensive in Baltic states

29.11

Average wage, salary growth accelerates in third quarter

28.11

Third quarter business sector profits see 21% increase on year

27.11

SEB: Estonian construction market to slow down significantly in near future

Culture
2019 Elections
The Social Democrats' leading candidates in Tartu.

Social Democrats decide on top ten candidates in Tartu

The Social Democratic Party's Tartu branch met on Sunday to confirm their leading candidates in the 2019 general election. The first three on the list are Heljo Pikhov, Toomas Jürgenstein and Gea Kangilaski. Marju Lauristin, a long-time party member and former minister of social affairs as well as MEP, rounds off SDE's Tartu top ten.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
14:40

Dubai company putting €100 million into Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel

13:07

Airbnb to share renter details with Estonian tax authority

12:02

Estonian president attending pre-event of Munich Security Conference

11:05

Elron introducing new train ticket selling system

10:13

Social Democrats decide on top ten candidates in Tartu

09:25

Industrial production up 2% year on year in October

08:45

EKRE files complaint against Indrek Tarand MEP with district prosecutor

02.12

PM speaks out against wider effects of physical confrontation in politics

02.12

President formally green lights election, advises level-headed voting

02.12

President and prime minister top daily list of 2018 influential people

01.12

Estonia offers condolences to US on death of President George H.W. Bush

01.12

Security serivces honoured on attempted coup anniversary

01.12

Estonia stance on Kerch Strait amongst clearest, says Ukrainian portal

30.11

Coalition parties to dole out €6.5 million in protection money in 2019

30.11

Survey: Over 2,500 persons with HIV in Estonia not receiving treatment

30.11

Bank of Estonia: Economic growth acceleration exception in bigger picture

30.11

Major Utilitas transaction does not require Competition Authority approval

30.11

Newspaper association denounces 'brainwashing' by some local newsletters

30.11

Economic affairs minister to propose Finland join Rail Baltica

30.11

Retail trade turnover continues to grow in October

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: