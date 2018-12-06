news

Work needed to make rail tunnel link to Helsinki a reality, says PM ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Artist's impression of the proposed Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel. Prime Minister Jüri Ratas says a lot of work needs to be done to progress the project beyond the drawing board, though he is enthusiastic about it.
Artist's impression of the proposed Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel. Prime Minister Jüri Ratas says a lot of work needs to be done to progress the project beyond the drawing board, though he is enthusiastic about it. Source: ERR
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas said on Thursday the proposed rail tunnel linking Tallinn with the Finnish capital, Helsinki, needs to become a reality, by moving forward with the work necessary, including environmental surveys.

"I believe it is an excellent project,'' Mr Ratas said at the weekly government press conference on Thursday.

''There has been very strong interest from the private sector; it also seems to me that the interest of the governments of both countries is growing too," he continued, noting that links between the two countries, including the proposed tunnel, were discussed bilaterally by the two national governments at a sitting earlier this year.

Environmental surveys

"Since the tunnel has two ends, we have agreed with our Finnish colleagues that we will be advancing with necessary surveys at the same speed on both sides of the water. A four-way coordinating work group has been formed, made up of the city governments of the two capitals and the economic affairs ministries of the two countries. There are upwards of 50 environmental surveys that have to be conducted. So these need to be done before we can take a look at things and move forward," he continued.

"As to the question, could there be a tunnel connection between the two countries some time in the future, if the answer is yes then I believe that work should be done towards it," Mr Ratas said.

On Monday, the finance ministry received a request from FinEst Bay Area Development, a company working on the project, to start procedures for a national designated spatial plan for the tunnel. The ministry is to start analysing whether the tunnel is indeed an object of a national designated spatial plan and if its implementation is possible in the future.

Foreign investment

Law firm Sorainen initiated the request, which includes in its plans an artificial island, on behalf of FinEst Bay Area Oy, headed up by Finnish marketer Peter Vesterbacka. 

FinEst announced on Monday that Dubai construction company ARJ Holding is stumping up €100 million towards the project, estimated at a total cost of €15 billion. The company has four options for the route, including FinEst Link, lawyer Paul Kunnap of Sorainen told the Baltic News Service on Monday.

FinEst has also submitted a request to the Estonian Technical Regulatory Authority to start procedures for getting a building permit for the tunnel and the artificial island.

The national designated spatial plan initiation is mainly aimed at comprehensively solving issues related to the rail tunnel both under- and over-ground, principally concerning the most suitable route.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

helsinki-tallinn tunneltallinn-helsinki tunnelpeter vesterbackatunnel peter vesterbackafinestbaltic rail tunnel


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Reactions to Kerch Strait incident
UN MIGRATION COMPACT DEBATE
MORE NEWS
10:47

PPA risk analysis: Influx of 3,000 foreigners would cause emergency

09:56

New EDF commander favours extending conscription for some fields

05.12

NATO open door policy set to continue says foreign minister

05.12

Interior ministry proposes €25 million contingency 'wallet'

05.12

Defence forces decline to comment on missile deliberate firing speculation

05.12

Noted entrepreneurs set up education innovation fund

05.12

Tax authority signs unique agreement with Airbnb

05.12

Mikser in Brussels: NATO allies united in support of Ukraine and Georgia

Estonia 100
Opinion
27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

FEATURE
BUSINESS
04.12

Lewis Machine & Tool Company wins automatic firearms contract

04.12

Tallink's November passenger numbers down 5.5% on year

04.12

R&D expenditure increasing, on course for 3% of GDP in 2020

04.12

Dubai company putting €100 million into Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel

03.12

Enterprise Estonia to open office on US east coast in 2019

03.12

Airbnb to share renter details with Estonian tax authority

03.12

Industrial production up 2% year on year in October

30.11

Bank of Estonia: Economic growth acceleration exception in bigger picture

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:24

Criminal investigation into major private health clinic

17:42

Work needed to make rail tunnel link to Helsinki a reality, says PM

16:46

European action plan against disinformation well received in Estonia

16:09

Court proceedings underway against dismissed Tartu university library chief

15:16

Former minister sees Centre-Reform coalition feasible in election prognosis

13:43

Sakala crew fined for smuggling contraband tobacco, liquor

12:51

Child allowance for children of conscripts to increase sixfold

11:49

Benin to develop data exchange platform based on Estonian model

10:47

PPA risk analysis: Influx of 3,000 foreigners would cause emergency

09:56

New EDF commander favours extending conscription for some fields

08:53

October accommodated tourist numbers up 1% on year

05.12

NATO open door policy set to continue says foreign minister

05.12

Interior ministry proposes €25 million contingency 'wallet'

05.12

Defence forces decline to comment on missile deliberate firing speculation

05.12

Noted entrepreneurs set up education innovation fund

05.12

Tax authority signs unique agreement with Airbnb

05.12

Mikser in Brussels: NATO allies united in support of Ukraine and Georgia

05.12

Luminor to close down bank accounts of e-residents ignoring due diligence Updated

05.12

Proposal to switch to Estonian-only education rejected by one vote

05.12

Russian Embassy slams Riigikogu statement supporting Ukraine

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: