ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Real estate developers: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel would spark major growth ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
ERR
Construction cranes in Tallinn.
Construction cranes in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Business

A tunnel between the two cities would make Tallinn a "suburb" of Helsinki, which would substantially add to Finn's interest in the local real estate market, CEO of developer Ober Haus, Tarmo Kase, said on Monday.

Business daily Ärileht (link in Estonian) quoted Mr Kase as saying that Tallinn would become attractive as a place of residence for Finns.

Real estate market prices at the moment are about twice as high in Helsinki, Mr Kase told the paper. A tunnel between the two capitals in the long run would mean that prices would eventually even out on both sides.

According to data of the Finnish statistics office, the average price per square metre of flats in older blocks in the city of Helsinki was over €4,700 in January this year, compared to just €1,900 in Tallinn.

The managing director of Estonia's association of real estate companies, EKFL, Tõnis Rüütel, also thinks the influence of a tunnel on the local market would be positive.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

tallinn-helsingi tunnelestonian real estate markettallinn-helsinki routes


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
14.04

Kelly Sildaru takes 6th Junior World Championships gold

13.04

Paet: China summit with Central, Eastern European countries splitting EU

13.04

'Cut by Estdocs' to bring Toronto Estonian film festival to ESTO 2019

13.04

Complaint hearings related to Estonia ferry disaster begin in France

13.04

President not to attend Kõigi Eesti concert on Sunday

12.04

Estonian Institute brings poetical slant to Finnish tourism

12.04

PM: Closer China ties needed, ISS cautions on Chinese secret services

12.04

Estonian-born Islamic extremist almost certainly dead, says ISS

Opinion
13:21

Toomas Sildam: New government won't be easy for Ratas either

12:05

Estonia not supporting EU copyright directive in Monday EU council vote

11:07

'Sõnajalaõis' voted most Estonian word

11:05

Record number of roe deer, red deer shot in 2018

10:10

Real estate developers: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel would spark major growth

Business
10.04

Registered unemployment 5.1%, unchanged year-on-year

10.04

Enterprise Estonia helping companies seek support from European Commission

09.04

Environment ministry follows defence ministry in calling for Sõnajalg wind farm halt

09.04

February exports up 4%, imports 5% on year

08.04

Half of second pillar pension fund holders have less than €4,000

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
15:09

Estonian ride-hailing app Bolt to enter Russian market

14:13

Raimond Kaljulaid supports granting Kallas authority to form government

13:21

Toomas Sildam: New government won't be easy for Ratas either

12:05

Estonia not supporting EU copyright directive in Monday EU council vote

11:07

'Sõnajalaõis' voted most Estonian word

11:05

Record number of roe deer, red deer shot in 2018

10:10

Real estate developers: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel would spark major growth

09:30

Poll: Marina Kaljurand still most popular candidate for European Parliament

08:55

Riigikogu to vote on Reform-SDE coalition proposal on Monday

08:13

The XIV Riigikogu: Why those seated were not always those elected

14.04

Cost of labour: 2018 tax wedge decrease in Estonia biggest in OECD

14.04

President visits farm employing Ukrainian labour due to workforce shortage

14.04

Kelly Sildaru takes 6th Junior World Championships gold

13.04

Reform, Social Democrats reach agreement on coalition principles

13.04

Paet: China summit with Central, Eastern European countries splitting EU

13.04

'Cut by Estdocs' to bring Toronto Estonian film festival to ESTO 2019

13.04

Complaint hearings related to Estonia ferry disaster begin in France

13.04

President not to attend Kõigi Eesti concert on Sunday

12.04

Estonian Institute brings poetical slant to Finnish tourism

12.04

PM: Closer China ties needed, ISS cautions on Chinese secret services

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: