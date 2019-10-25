Kenny Song, manager of Touchstone Capital Partners, a Chinese investment fund, told Helsingin Sanomat newspaper he is convinced of the success of the Helsinki-Tallinn tunnel project backed by Peter Vesterbacka.

"Money finds its way like running water," he said in an interview with the Finnish daily.

Song said he was also not worried about the possible impacts of the UK, where the company's headquarters are based, leaving the European Union. Song said companies in the financial sector now seem to set on staying in London.

His visit to Finland follows on from a joint letter of intent signed by Peter Vesterbacka and Gustav Valtoneno's Finest Bay Area in March and a company founded by Song in March.

The purpose of the agreement is to establish a railway tunnel between Finland and Estonia, where the trains will start operating by December 2024 at the latest.

Song said the infrastructure project is cost-effective and he has not changed his mind. "We have the experience, the technological skills and the financial capacity to do just that for infrastructure procurements. When an object is judged feasible and profitable, money finds its way like running water," Song said, adding that without the support of national decision-makers

Finnish and Estonian politicians and officials are sceptical about the Finest Bay Area tunnel project which is backed by Vesterbacka.

