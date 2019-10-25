ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Chinese investor convinced Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel will be successful ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel is projected to cost €15 billion in total.
The Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel is projected to cost €15 billion in total. Source: Finest Bay Area Development Oy
News

Kenny Song, manager of Touchstone Capital Partners, a Chinese investment fund, told Helsingin Sanomat newspaper he is convinced of the success of the Helsinki-Tallinn tunnel project backed by Peter Vesterbacka.

"Money finds its way like running water," he said in an interview with the Finnish daily.

Song said he was also not worried about the possible impacts of the UK, where the company's headquarters are based, leaving the European Union. Song said companies in the financial sector now seem to set on staying in London.

His visit to Finland follows on from a joint letter of intent signed by Peter Vesterbacka and Gustav Valtoneno's Finest Bay Area in March and a company founded by Song in March. 

The purpose of the agreement is to establish a railway tunnel between Finland and Estonia, where the trains will start operating by December 2024 at the latest.

Song said the infrastructure project is cost-effective and he has not changed his mind. "We have the experience, the technological skills and the financial capacity to do just that for infrastructure procurements. When an object is judged feasible and profitable, money finds its way like running water," Song said, adding that without the support of national decision-makers

Finnish and Estonian politicians and officials are sceptical about the Finest Bay Area tunnel project which is backed by Vesterbacka.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinn helsinki tunnel


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:58

Over 5,000 digital signatures collected supporting fur farm ban

15:22

Official letter shows minister aware of M.V.Wool risks earlier than claimed

14:56

Chinese investor convinced Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel will be successful

14:28

Ministry's inaction will lead to pharmacy crisis, reform impacts unknown Updated

14:04

Over €49 million to be spent on improving safety of busy roads

13:31

Health board traces second listeria strain to M.V.Wool fish factory

13:04

Isamaa chairman: Nothing tragic about postponing pension reform

12:28

Hiiumaa ferry timetable change will harm local business, says one firm

11:31

EKRE has several candidates for Kingo replacement

10:53

Tänak should clinch WRC title in Catalunya, says Toyota team boss

10:15

Judges protest justice ministry court information inspection

09:23

Estonia received €500 million more from EU than it paid into budget in 2018

09:16

Estonia supports UK's request for Brexit withdrawal extension

08:39

Luik: Turkey's actions in Syria could bring more refugees to Europe

24.10

Riigikogu speaker criticizes Russia PACE voting rights restoration Updated

24.10

Court orders government to respond on MS Estonia investigation application

24.10

Estonia's first KFC restaurant opens to confusion

24.10

Swedbank: Labor cost rise puts industry in vulnerable position

24.10

US Embassy confirms B52 flew over Tallinn Wednesday

24.10

What the papers say: Tartu's free bus route, Soodoma renamed

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: