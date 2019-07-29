ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

State wants more info from Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel developers ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR
Vesterbacka introduced his own concept for the tunnel to the public in Tallinn on Jan. 18, 2018.
Vesterbacka introduced his own concept for the tunnel to the public in Tallinn on Jan. 18, 2018. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Significant additional information is needed in order to decide whether to launch a national designated spatial plan for the construction of an undersea railway tunnel and associated artificial island between Tallinn and Helsinki, the Ministry of Finance told the developer of the project.

"Both the state and the developer must have a clear, shared understanding of the initial conditions on which the two states' infrastructure object of strategic importance will be designed," Minister of Finance Jaak Aab (Centre) said in his response to project developer, Finnish entrepreneur Peter Vesterbacka. "There are currently several inquiries by ministries that still have yet to receive an answer."

Last December, Finest Bay Area Development Estonia OÜ, a company developing the project, filed a request for launching the procedure for a national designated spatial plan for the railway tunnel and associated artificial island in the Gulf of Finland. At the request of the Ministry of Finance, it updated its application in late April.

Aab, who is tasked as minister of public administration with taking the issue to the government, relayed the updated request to the relevant ministries, whose feedback subsequently indicated that a number of questions have yet to receive answers.

"Currently it is unclear whether the planned railway will be a public or non-public one," the minister noted. "The project's financing and profitability also remain vague."

According to the minister, another aspect that still needs to be clarified is the role of the state, including the activities it is presumed to conduct as well as the obligations and expenditures it will incur, even if the project should be wholly implemented by private entities.

"With the construction of an undersea tunnel connecting two states, it is clear that the state has to take into account possible financial expenses, such as those related to developing supplementary rescue capability or preparedness to finance the functioning of the strategic infrastructure should the developer cease its operation," he explained.

State interests must be considered

Should a national designated spatial plan be initiated, it also has to take into consideration the interests of the state. For instance, the railway tunnel should be linked up to the passenger and freight tracks alike of the planned Rail Baltica railway. Both the Estonian and Finnish governments have stressed the aspect that the project be carried out jointly by the two states, and that agreements related to it be concluded on the governmental level.

An analysis conducted in 2018 as part of the joint Finnish-Estonian project Finest Link indicated that in addition to improving transport options between the two capital cities, an undersea tunnel connecting Tallinn to Helsinki would also entail broader economic gains. In order to reduce pressure and risks imposed on state budgets, the importance of involving European resources as well as private capital was also highlighted.

"The establishing of a tunnel between the two cities has been discussed for decades," Aab said. "Whether or not the government can make a decision regarding the launch of a national designated spatial plan depends on the additional information to be provided by the developer."

China's Touchstone Capital Partners and tunnel developer Finest Bay Area Development, headed by Vesterbacka and businessman Kustaa Valtonen, signed a €15 billion memorandum of understanding in early March according to which one third of the funding would be granted as own capital and two thirds as a loan.

Touchstone would maintain a minority stake in the development company and assume the obligation of granting a loan to the project. ARJ Holding, a Dubai fund, has previously also agreed to finance the tunnel in the amount of €100 million.

According to Finest Bay Area Development, construction of the tunnel would take six years and involve 20,000 people annually.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of financetallinn-helsinki tunnelrail balticafinest bay area


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
12:58

Reinsalu: Arrests at Moscow protest undermine fundamental freedoms

11:54

June rail passenger numbers up 11.2 percent on year

10:59

Eesti Päevaleht Monday paper unpublished due to printing press glitch

09:56

Gallery: Sunday marks hottest day of summer

09:03

Police catch record number of drunken drivers in June

28.07

Teachers of Estonian schools abroad gathering in Tõstamaa

28.07

Four drown over exceptionally hot weekend

28.07

Rescue Board reminds people to stay safe as hot weather continues

Opinion
16:44

VTA: Risk of African swine fever persists

15:46

Maive Rute elected deputy governor of Bank of Estonia

14:51

State wants more info from Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel developers

13:43

Aas invited by Russian energy minister to attend Energy Week in Moscow

12:58

Reinsalu: Arrests at Moscow protest undermine fundamental freedoms

Business
24.07

Air Baltic eyeing €500 million turnover in 2019

23.07

Bank of Estonia: Higher interest rates indicate reduced competition

23.07

TS Laevad to convert ferry Tõll into hybrid vessel

22.07

Paper: Foreigners have begun selling real estate in Estonia

22.07

Second quarter construction price index up 2 percent on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:40

Estonia to submit same requests on aviation state aid rules to Commission

17:29

Lukas: President should take back Putin's invite to visit Estonia

16:44

VTA: Risk of African swine fever persists

15:46

Maive Rute elected deputy governor of Bank of Estonia

14:51

State wants more info from Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel developers

13:43

Aas invited by Russian energy minister to attend Energy Week in Moscow

12:58

Reinsalu: Arrests at Moscow protest undermine fundamental freedoms

11:54

June rail passenger numbers up 11.2 percent on year

10:59

Eesti Päevaleht Monday paper unpublished due to printing press glitch

09:56

Gallery: Sunday marks hottest day of summer

09:03

Police catch record number of drunken drivers in June

28.07

Additional 20,000 sturgeon released into Narva River

28.07

Teachers of Estonian schools abroad gathering in Tõstamaa

28.07

Four drown over exceptionally hot weekend

28.07

Rescue Board reminds people to stay safe as hot weather continues

27.07

Wind energy companies call for negotiations with government

27.07

Environment Agency: Alleged Hiiumaa wolf attack not confirmed

27.07

Estonian sailor found drowned in Skagen port in Denmark

27.07

Ministry: Rising awareness increases number of domestic abuse alerts

26.07

Change in wind direction could bring cyanobacteria to Estonian beaches

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: