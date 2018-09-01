Vesterbacka introduces Helsinki tunnel plan to Ministry of Economic Affairs

news

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Centre) met with Peter Vesterbacka on Friday. Vesterbacka, who leads a group pushing the development of plans for a Tallinn-Helsinki railway tunnel, introduced Simson to the details of his group's plans for what by now is referred to as the FinEst Bay Area.

"This is a proper mega-project. Vesterbacka introduced his project in greater detail to us today, and we also had a chance to discuss cooperation possibilities. I believe that a project as big as this needs to involve the states as well, and constant contact," Simson told the Baltic News Service on Friday.

"The dates proposed by Vesterbacka seem extremely close, but we definitely won't obstruct and postpone [the project] on our side. If everything is done properly, we will definitely be able to be of help. I'll also meet with my Finnish colleague in the near future, and there will be an opportunity to discuss the topic again then," Simson said.

She added that Vesterbacka's plan is very ambitious, as according to him the tunnel would be completed as early as 2024.

Peter Vesterbacka is the former CEO of Finnish game developer Rovio. According his plan, the tunnel's route and its feeder tracks would have four stops, one of which in Tallinn, the second some 15 km from Helsinki, the third near the Aalto University campus in Otaniemi, and the fourth at Helsinki Airport. The trip from Tallinn to Helsinki's Vantaa airport would take some 20-25 minutes.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

30.08

Survey: Jüri Ratas overtakes Kaja Kallas in the popularity stakes

