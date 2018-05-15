news

Work group: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel contingent on including private funding ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Artist's rendering of the proposed Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel.
Artist's rendering of the proposed Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel. Source: Sweco
News

Construction of the proposed Tallinn-Helsinki railway tunnel would be contingent on private sector investments, but its completion would have wide-ranging positive impact on the Finnish and Estonian economies, the authors of a new report published on Tuesday said.

The construction of the proposed tunnel would be such an extensive and complicated project that it would require innovative solutions in financing as well, the Finnish Ministry of Transport and Communications-led work group found. According to the authors of the report, the inclusion of private sector financing would speed up the project as well as improve its profitability.

The work group stressed that the tunnel project requires robust organization, and that the next step should be the establishment of a business to promote the project. They also found that Estonia and Finland should agree by the end of the year regarding the two respective states' involvement with the tunnel and their participation in the project.

Together with Finland, Estonia should also ensure that the tunnel connection would be integrated into the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), which would increase project visibility as well as qualify the tunnel project for EU funding.

The work group to draw up the report consisted of representatives of Finland's Ministry of Transport and Communications, Estonia's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications and the Cities of Helsinki and Tallinn.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

finlandtallinn-helsinki tunnelministry of economic affairs and communications


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
14.05

Young Russian-speakers to spend time with Võru County families this summer

14.05

Estonia's Kontaveit achieves career best 26th in world tennis rankings

14.05

Luik: Siil an important means of demonstrating deterrence

14.05

Gallery: Elina Nechayeva returns from Eurovision Song Contest

13.05

Nearly 1,700 fail to turn up for Siil

13.05

Herkel elected Free Party chair

12.05

Baltic, German foreign ministers split on Nord Stream pipeline

12.05

Cornerstone laid for Tallinn Airport's €13 million parking garage

BUSINESS
14.05

Estonian border sales make up 13 percent of Latvia's alcohol tax receipts

14.05

Asian tourists to compensate for dwindling ferry passenger numbers

14.05

Maasikas: Planned EU agriculture, cohesion cuts too big

14.05

Estonia's 2017 gender pay gap remains at same level on year

13.05

Anvelt: Employers should continue contributing to immigration work group

12.05

Baltic, German foreign ministers split on Nord Stream pipeline

12.05

Real estate portal: Land market buoyant despite slowdown in apartments

11.05

2017 average gross monthly wages up 7.6 percent in Estonia

Opinion
08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

19.04

Digest: No point budgeting a surplus as inflation eating away at reserves

16.04

Stepping out of her father's shadow greatest challenge facing Kaja Kallas

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
The Free Party elected Andres Herkel chairman on Saturday. May 12, 2018.

Herkel elected Free Party chair

Former Free Party chairman Andres Herkel was once again elected chairman of the opposition party with 128 votes at Saturday's general meeting.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:42

Mass layoffs of state officials would cause problems, says Kallas

17:10

Sputnik submits complaint about ERR, Estonian newspapers to press council

15:51

Jüri Ratas: Number of Riigikogu members to stay at 101

15:44

Work group: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel contingent on including private funding

14:49

Iran prepared to expand cooperation with Estonia

13:56

New York Times: Skripal met with Estonian intelligence officials in 2016

13:05

Tallinn water provider heads to human rights court in tariff dispute

11:51

A beer in Town Hall Square now as much as eight Euros

10:50

Ongoing border violations could lead to closure of road through Saatse Boot

09:54

Mikser, other Baltic Foreign Ministers to visit US this week

08:48

First quarter activity on Estonian labor market remains on rise

14.05

Swedbank: Estonia's gender pay gap caused by long parental leave

14.05

Estonian National Museum wins top European award

14.05

Estonian border sales make up 13 percent of Latvia's alcohol tax receipts

14.05

New think tank for state reform founded, to deliver proposals by November

14.05

Asian tourists to compensate for dwindling ferry passenger numbers

14.05

Maasikas: Planned EU agriculture, cohesion cuts too big

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

14.05

Young Russian-speakers to spend time with Võru County families this summer

14.05

Faroe Islands look to Estonian example setting up own e-government system

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: