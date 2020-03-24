Video: PPA flying squad rescues ally with medical emergency from submarine

Last week, a flying squad of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) flew to the aid of an allied servicemember facing a medical emergency aboard a submarine.

The PPA received an emergency call from a German submarine. One of the members of the crew had unexpectedly developed heart problems, and in order to save his life, it was necessary to get him under medical care at a hospital as soon as possible.

A PPA flying squad crew responded to the emergency call, which came from near Naissaar, a small island in the Gulf of Finland located northwest of Tallinn.

In the course of the rescue operation, a member of the PPA's chopper crew descended onto the deck of the surfaced submarine, where they loaded the submarine crew member onto a frame to be hoisted up to the helicopter. The allied servicemember was then flown directly to the hospital for care.

Rain Jõeveer, head of the PPA's flying squad, said that by the time the helicopter arrived, the submarine crew had already completed all the necessary preparations, allowing for the crew member to be transferred to the PPA's chopper crew as quickly as possible. The allied servicemember's life is no longer in danger.

