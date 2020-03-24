ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Video: PPA flying squad rescues ally with medical emergency from submarine ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Rescue operation.
Rescue operation. Source: PPA
News

Last week, a flying squad of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) flew to the aid of an allied servicemember facing a medical emergency aboard a submarine.

The PPA received an emergency call from a German submarine. One of the members of the crew had unexpectedly developed heart problems, and in order to save his life, it was necessary to get him under medical care at a hospital as soon as possible.

A PPA flying squad crew responded to the emergency call, which came from near Naissaar, a small island in the Gulf of Finland located northwest of Tallinn.

In the course of the rescue operation, a member of the PPA's chopper crew descended onto the deck of the surfaced submarine, where they loaded the submarine crew member onto a frame to be hoisted up to the helicopter. The allied servicemember was then flown directly to the hospital for care.

Rain Jõeveer, head of the PPA's flying squad, said that by the time the helicopter arrived, the submarine crew had already completed all the necessary preparations, allowing for the crew member to be transferred to the PPA's chopper crew as quickly as possible. The allied servicemember's life is no longer in danger.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

police and border guard boardrescues
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:16

Distance learning not an issue for dance schools

11:56

Doctors can be sent to work in smaller hospitals due to pandemic

11:36

Foreign ministry: Stranded Estonians should head towards Europe, avoid USA

11:09

Health Board: Coronavirus cases rise to 369 Updated

11:03

Regional airports capable of operation with two hours' notice

10:32

Estonian Olympic champion: Tokyo Games all but certain to be postponed

10:01

Video: PPA flying squad rescues ally with medical emergency from submarine

09:43

More people borrowing from National Library during emergency situation

09:18

Minister: Plane carrying protective equipment to arrive later this week

08:57

March deportation memorial concert postponed until June

08:39

Ivo Visak chosen as principal of Saaremaa State High School

08:19

Pharmacies restricting movement of clients to protect employees

07:58

PERH chief doctor: People should be responsible and self-isolate

07:43

Coronavirus pandemic holding up delivery of new buses in Pärnu County

07:24

Minister: Further restriction of movement during coronavirus not needed

23.03

Ministry: Netherlands did not block Estonia-destined coronavirus supplies Updated

23.03

Pharmacies Association: Pharmacists cannot sell protective face masks

23.03

Health Board: Four coronavirus patients in critical condition

23.03

Helme refuses to name politicians behind recent fake news

23.03

EHIF to cover costs of coronavirus treatment, tests for uninsured people

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: