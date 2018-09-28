news

Est-For Invest eyeing Lake Lämmijärv as water source for pulp mill project ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Est-For Invest board member Margus Kohava.
Est-For Invest board member Margus Kohava. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Business

The industrialists behind a project to build a large pulp mill in Southern Estonia recently visited Räpina, Võru and Setomaa Municipalities in the country's southeast to explore the possibility of building the plant at the junction of the three municipalities and using Lake Lämmijärv, located on Estonia's eastern border, as the source of water for the mill.

According to this plan, the mill would be built at the point where the three municipalities meet and would be supplied with water via large pipes from a distance of 20-30 km, reported Lõuna-Eesti Postimees, the Southern Estonian regional edition of daily Postimees.

"They wanted to know if the municipality altogether agrees to them starting surveys for establishing the plant," Võru Municipal Mayor Kalmer Puusepp said of the visit paid by Est-For Invest OÜ board members Margus Kohava and Aadu Polli.

He said that the municipality will have the council discuss the matter. "A plant like this would serve as a significant economic boost for the whole country," Puusepp said. "It could give new vitality to the entire region."

Setomaa Council Chairman Rein Järvelill, who attended the meeting with the Est-For executives alongside Municipal Mayor Raul Kudre, said that he and Kudre had more questions than the developers.

"If they wish to move forward with a national designated spatial plan, the whole process will be led by the Government of the Republic and the municipality can only express its opinion," Järvelill said. "We cannot overlook the opinion of the people and must definitely take it into account."

Est-For suggests link to water body can be built

According to the council chair, the Est-For executives said at the meeting that the mill does not necessarily have to be built along a large river and that a two-way water link with Lake Lämmijärv could be built instead.

"When it comes to transport, the developers of the mill need a good railway and road connection," Järvelill added.

Räpina Municipal Mayor Enel Liin, however, was skeptical ahead of the meeting. He said that residents and the council have to speak their opinion, adding that the way the issue had been handled thus far has created opposition to the project.

"In my opinion, none of the sides have presented these topics the right way," Liin said.

EMA: Opposition against mill, not specific location

Pro-forest environmental nonprofit Eesti Metsa Abiks (EMA) issued a statement in connection with the possibility that the pulp mill would be built in the southeastern corner of Estonia after a plan to build it not far from the city of Tartu failed due to public opposition.

The nonprofit found that forestry policy decisions that have significant impacts must be made in the process of drawing up the Forestry Development Plan 2030.

"Also, in Setomaa, the planned mill would negatively affect our forest resource and the basin of the Emajõgi River and Lake Peipus," the statement continued. "EMA is aware that many of the citizens who oppose the plant oppose it because of the plant's environmental impact, not just the specific location.

The Estonian state decided has decided to terminate the procedure for a national designated spatial plan for a pulp mill in Tartu County.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

pulp millsetomaaest-for invest


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10:49

Gemalto: €152 million PPA claim disproportionate

08:51

Ryanair strike not to affect Tallinn flights

27.09

Estonia buys embassy building in Ottawa

27.09

Ratas, Pro Patria ministers slam Kallas' proposal to eliminate social tax

27.09

Gallery: PPA introduces newest version of Estonian ID card

27.09

Rubesa slams Baltic governments, sees no chance of success without reforms

27.09

Liisa Oviir elected chair of party finance watchdog ERJK

27.09

Toddler accidentally X-rayed at Estonian-Russian border

FEATURE
BUSINESS
27.09

State favours simplifying foreigners establishing businesses in Estonia

27.09

Baiba Rubesa resigns as CEO of RB Rail

27.09

Est-For seeking local governments interested in pulp mill

26.09

Blackstone planning to exit Luminor in 4-7 years

25.09

Reform submits bill to reduce alcohol duties

24.09

EU calls for probe into Danske money laundering scandal

23.09

Port cargo volumes in first eight months of 2018 up 2.2% on year

22.09

Browder: British authorities took no action when told about Baltic banks

Opinion
13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
18:06

Council of Europe: Gender, older persons' rights need improving in Estonia

17:38

Estonia to discontinue deployments of platoon-sized units to Lebanon

16:57

Russian cultural autonomy needs serious consideration, says Yana Toom MEP

16:22

Est-For Invest eyeing Lake Lämmijärv as water source for pulp mill project

15:44

Kontaveit advances to final in Wuhan Open

15:20

Gallery: Bus, tram collision in Tallinn's Viru Square disrupts traffic Updated

13:50

Gallery: Victims of MS Estonia sinking remembered in Tallinn

12:56

European Commission committee adopts Rail Baltica implementation decision

11:54

August retail turnover up 2% on year

10:49

Gemalto: €152 million PPA claim disproportionate

09:53

Earl, Countess of Wessex to visit Estonia next month

08:51

Ryanair strike not to affect Tallinn flights

27.09

Estonia buys embassy building in Ottawa

27.09

Ratas, Pro Patria ministers slam Kallas' proposal to eliminate social tax

27.09

Gallery: PPA introduces newest version of Estonian ID card

27.09

State favours simplifying foreigners establishing businesses in Estonia

27.09

Rubesa slams Baltic governments, sees no chance of success without reforms

27.09

Liisa Oviir elected chair of party finance watchdog ERJK

27.09

Toddler accidentally X-rayed at Estonian-Russian border

27.09

Over 5,500 homes without power due to storm

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: