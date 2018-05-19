news

Gallery: Thousands protest in Tartu in support of Emajõgi River ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Protest in support of protecting the Emajõgi River in Tartu on Saturday. May 19, 2018.
Open gallery
49 photos
Photo: Protest in support of protecting the Emajõgi River in Tartu on Saturday. May 19, 2018. Author: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

Thousands of protesters turned out along the banks of the Emajõgi River in Tartu on Saturday to speak out against the planned billion-euro pulp mill and in favor of protecting the river that runs through both the region and Estonia's second-largest city itself.

According to the organizers of the event, over 4,500 demonstrators participated in a human chain formed around the banks of the Emajõgi in support of Tartu City Council's proposal to terminate the national designated spatial plan for a billion-euro pulp mill planned to be built along the river.

The human chain, which was formed at 12:00 EEST on Saturday, stretched from Kroonuaia Bridge upstream to the Victory Bridge downstream, and also included the Freedom Bridge and Tartu's iconic Arch Bridge in the city center.

Main organizer: We are not tied to special interest groups

While a number of political parties were physically present with representations along the banks of the river on Saturday afternoon, event organizers stressed that Saturday's protest itself was strictly apolitical.

"We are a voice from among the people, and are not connected with any other group," said Paul Volmer, one of the main organizers of the event, adding that it also lacked ties to any political special interest groups. "We support the decision of the City of Tartu and the municipalities which calls for the termination of the national designated spatial plan. We've got their backs and support them as long as they remain of the same position as that of the people.

Among those to deliver speeches at the event were politician Ene Ergma, Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform), Tartu Municipal Mayor Jarno Laur (SDE), poet Kristiina Ehin, children's author Mika Keränen, and Luunja Municipal Mayor Aare Anderson (Pro Patria/IRL).

Laur noted that people formed human chains in Vorbuse, Kärkna and elsewhere in solidarity as well. "We are not against anything; we are in favor of a clean Emajõgi River!" he said. "The river must belong to the people, the frogs, the fish and birds. It is not a garbage dump!"

Saturday's protest also included musical performances by a range of artists including Ivo Linna, Tõnis Mägi, and Lenna Kuurmaa. The band Winny Puhh likewise sailed up to the makeshift stage on top of a boat of their own, satirically shouting "Long live progress! Long live the government! Long live the pulp mill!"

"The Emajõgi is going to be filled in and paved over, and a new highway will be built that will take us to happiness!" Winny Puhh singer Indrek Vaheoja shouted to the crowd.

Despite being rejected by Tartu City Council over two months ago as well as challenged in court last month, the Estonian government is continuing to move forward with a national designated spatial plan for a billion-euro pulp mill planned to be built by Est-For Invest.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tartuenvironmentpulp millprotestsemajõgi river


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
18.05

Tallinn sports centre boss resigns after corrpution probe

18.05

Coalition Government boosted by resurgence in Social Democrats' support

18.05

Tallinn Reform group submits proposals to combat corruption

18.05

ETV has the Royal Wedding covered

18.05

Ratas after Sofia summit: Door to European Union open to Western Balkans

18.05

President Kaljulaid on state visit to Greece

18.05

Prime Minister: No place for corruption in Centre Party or wider society

17.05

Four international bidders line up for Estonian infantry vehicle tender

BUSINESS
17.05

Ryanair's O'Leary: Tallinn potential candidate for new local hub

16.05

Palo: Training Estonian workers priority in ICT sector

16.05

SEB leaves Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast unchanged at 3.5 percent

15.05

Work group: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel contingent on including private funding

15.05

First quarter activity on Estonian labor market remains on rise

14.05

Swedbank: Estonia's gender pay gap caused by long parental leave

14.05

Estonian border sales make up 13 percent of Latvia's alcohol tax receipts

14.05

Asian tourists to compensate for dwindling ferry passenger numbers

Opinion
09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

19.04

Digest: No point budgeting a surplus as inflation eating away at reserves

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Support for the opposition Reform Party remains on the rise.

May party ratings: Support for Reform remains on rise

Support for the opposition Reform Party increased from 30 to 32 percent, with senior coalition member Centre Party trailing by over 10 points at 21 percent, according to the results of fresh party ratings commissioned by BNS and Postimees and conducted by Kantar Emor.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
19.05

Gallery: Thousands protest in Tartu in support of Emajõgi River

19.05

Report: Estonia ninth in EU 28 in digital single market progress

19.05

Doubts cast on citizenship of Estonian Interior Minister

19.05

Estonian tennis star Annett Kontaveit beats Wozniacki to reach Rome semis Updated

19.05

Estonian President stresses common bonds with Greek border authorities

19.05

Jõgeva county to roll out free bus rides

18.05

Tartu rail traffic to remain affected through weekend by Wednesday fire

18.05

Tallink Grupp first quarter revenue down 3.9%

18.05

Russian citizen fined, visa revoked for apparent cigarette smuggling

18.05

Tallinn sports centre boss resigns after corrpution probe

18.05

Coalition Government boosted by resurgence in Social Democrats' support

18.05

Tallinn Reform group submits proposals to combat corruption

18.05

ETV has the Royal Wedding covered

18.05

Ratas after Sofia summit: Door to European Union open to Western Balkans

18.05

President Kaljulaid on state visit to Greece

18.05

Number of museum visits in 2017 highest in history

18.05

Prime Minister: No place for corruption in Centre Party or wider society

17.05

Enterprise Estonia posts €756,000 net gain for 2017

17.05

Estonian government endorses organic area targets for 2021

17.05

Four international bidders line up for Estonian infantry vehicle tender

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: