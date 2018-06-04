Developers want to build pulp mill near Tabivere

Pulp mill developer Est-For Invest board members Aadu Polli and Margus Kohava want the planned €1 billion mill to be built near the town of Tabivere.

According to Est-For, the mill should be built in a forest near the town of Tabivere, located 21 kilometres from Central Tartu, reported daily Eesti Päevaleht (link in Estonian).

"Located deep in the forest, the mill would be neither perceptible nor visible to Tartu residents," Polli and Kohva wrote. "This location would allow for the dispersal of truck traffic from the north, west and south."

According to the board members, the adjacent railway would also allow for a reduction in the traffic load on area highways.