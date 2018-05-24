Tartu Pro Patria members sign statement calling for Kiisler's removal

Five members of the Tartu chapter of Pro Patria have drawn up a statement calling for Siim Kiisler's removal as Minister of the Environment.

Former Tartu chapter chairman Peeter Laurson, one of the authors of the statement, told ERR on Wednesday that the signed statement was to be sent to the party's headquarters that night.

The statement was signed by Peeter Laurson, Urmas Aunin, Jaan Vaiksaar, Toomas Väli and Uno Pauts.

Laurson expressed hope that it would be discussed by party leadership when it convenes on Monday.

According to Laurson, the authors of the statement criticized Kiisler for his inaction in connection to the billion-euro pup mill planned to be built near Tartu. He believed that Kiisler should have objected to the mill's national designated spatial plan and initiated the termination thereof.

The criticism did not stop there, however. "His own lack of a position; his lack of understanding of what environmental protection is all about," Laurson told ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera." "In this regard, a decision must be made quickly, the Minister of the Environment replaced and a new Minister of the Environment chosen who is capable of making decisions as well as standing up for the environment and the people."

Siim Kiisler was sworn in as Minister of the Environment under Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) in June 2017, replacing party mate Marko Pomerants.