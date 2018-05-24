news

Tartu Pro Patria members sign statement calling for Kiisler's removal ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Minister of the Environment Siim Kiisler (Pro Patria).
Minister of the Environment Siim Kiisler (Pro Patria). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Five members of the Tartu chapter of Pro Patria have drawn up a statement calling for Siim Kiisler's removal as Minister of the Environment.

Former Tartu chapter chairman Peeter Laurson, one of the authors of the statement, told ERR on Wednesday that the signed statement was to be sent to the party's headquarters that night.

The statement was signed by Peeter Laurson, Urmas Aunin, Jaan Vaiksaar, Toomas Väli and Uno Pauts.

Laurson expressed hope that it would be discussed by party leadership when it convenes on Monday.

According to Laurson, the authors of the statement criticized Kiisler for his inaction in connection to the billion-euro pup mill planned to be built near Tartu. He believed that Kiisler should have objected to the mill's national designated spatial plan and initiated the termination thereof.

The criticism did not stop there, however. "His own lack of a position; his lack of understanding of what environmental protection is all about," Laurson told ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera." "In this regard, a decision must be made quickly, the Minister of the Environment replaced and a new Minister of the Environment chosen who is capable of making decisions as well as standing up for the environment and the people."

Siim Kiisler was sworn in as Minister of the Environment under Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) in June 2017, replacing party mate Marko Pomerants.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

pulp millministry of the environmentsiim kiislerpro patria


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
23.05

Party mates demand Kiisler's resignation as environment minister

23.05

Mikser in Brussels, to meet with Belgian foreign minister

22.05

Poroshenko: Estonia has provided Ukraine with over €10 million in aid

22.05

Estonian parliamentary committee on visit to Georgia

22.05

2017 registered deaths up 1.1% in Estonia

22.05

Estonian Secretary of State to step down by year end

22.05

Estonian President's Ukraine visit to include Donbass region

22.05

Expert: France appreciates Estonia's contributions to Operation Barkhane

BUSINESS
22.05

Prisma to switch two more Tallinn locations to 24-hour schedule

21.05

Unemployment fund to dedicate €11m over four years to language training

21.05

Industrial output in Estonia up since last year

18.05

Tallink Grupp first quarter revenue down 3.9%

17.05

Enterprise Estonia posts €756,000 net gain for 2017

17.05

Estonian government endorses organic area targets for 2021

17.05

Ryanair's O'Leary: Tallinn potential candidate for new local hub

16.05

Palo: Training Estonian workers priority in ICT sector

Opinion
14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
10:43

Refugees in Estonia given a freer rein in finding their own accommodation

09:55

Ratas departs for Toronto, Ottawa

08:52

Tartu Pro Patria members sign statement calling for Kiisler's removal

23.05

Audit office identifies gaps in Defence League training of wartime units

23.05

Estonian President in Ukraine: Combating corruption requires political will

23.05

Repairs to Tartu rail signalling system to take months, cost millions

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

23.05

Kaljulaid, Ukrainian prime minister discuss geopolitical, economic issues

23.05

Tallink to list on Helsinki Stock Exchange

23.05

Moscow: Border treaty won't be ratified if Estonia doesn't change conduct

23.05

Party mates demand Kiisler's resignation as environment minister

23.05

Mikser in Brussels, to meet with Belgian foreign minister

23.05

Minister: Pulp mill plan procedure has only just begun

22.05

Poroshenko: Estonia has provided Ukraine with over €10 million in aid

22.05

Estonian parliamentary committee on visit to Georgia

22.05

2017 registered deaths up 1.1% in Estonia

22.05

Estonian Secretary of State to step down by year end

22.05

Estonian President's Ukraine visit to include Donbass region

22.05

Expert: France appreciates Estonia's contributions to Operation Barkhane

22.05

Prisma to switch two more Tallinn locations to 24-hour schedule

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: