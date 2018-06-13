news

Court returns City of Tartu appeal of pulp mill plan ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Protest in support of protecting the Emajõgi River in Tartu on Saturday. May 19, 2018.
Protest in support of protecting the Emajõgi River in Tartu on Saturday. May 19, 2018. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

Tallinn Administrative Court on Wednesday returned without review an appeal by the City of Tartu over the initiation of the national designated spatial plan in connection with the construction of a pulp mill in Southern Estonia, as according to the court, the city lacks grounds for the right of appeal and the complaint is premature.

The court ruled that the initiation of the procedure of the national designated spatial plan does not infringe on the rights of the Tartu city government.

The initiation of the procedure of the national designated spatial plan does not necessarily bring with it the adption of a national designated spatial plan and construction of the mill, the court found.

The City of Tartu will be able to contest the decision to adopt a national designated spatial plan in the future, should the planning procedure reach that point. The city has no right, however, to demand the termination of a planning procedure initiated based on public interest, the court said.

The administrative court explined that it isn't possible at this stage to claim that the initiation of the procedure of the national designated spatial plan will inevitably lead to an infringement on the city's rights.

The City of Tartu claimed in its appeal that the wrong kind of planning procedure had been chosen for the planning of the location of the proposed mill, and that a substantive preliminary selection of the location had been made before the procedure of the national designated spatial plan was launched.

The city argued that the conduct of a procedure of a national designated spatial plan without the proper legal grounds unjustifiably infringes on the city's right to self-government and that the establishment of the mill will entail a substantial negative environmental impact that will be expressed in the city of Tartu.

The returning of the complaint does not strip the filing party of the right to take the matter to court again, as a returned complaint is deemed as never having been handled by the court.

Previously, two environmental organisations — the nonprofits Eesti Metsa Abiks (Helping Estonia's Forests) and Emajõe Kaitseselts (Emajõgi Protective Association) — have contested the same government order. Both appeals were likewise returned by the court without review.

The court's ruling to return a complaint can be appealed within 15 days.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

pulp milltallinn administrative court


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
12.06

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas meets King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands

12.06

Elering: Desynchronisation of Baltics from Russia may be delayed

12.06

Estonia to buy €50 million worth of Mistral missiles

12.06

Mikser on Kim-Trump summit: Gesture must be backed by actual steps

12.06

Vikipalu wildfire reaches 200 hectares in size Updated

12.06

Netherlands recruits Baltic states to compensate for effects of Brexit

12.06

Estonian border guards detect five illegal border crossings over weekend

11.06

Administrative court rejects Centre Party, Pettai appeals

BUSINESS
08:49

Elron's May ticket revenue up 27% on year

12.06

Supervisory board endorses renaming of unemployment insurance fund

12.06

Elering: Desynchronisation of Baltics from Russia may be delayed

12.06

Finnish health authority: Finns bringing less alcohol back from Estonia

12.06

Eesti Energia increases electricity production capacity from oil shale gas

11.06

Ten Estonian companies participating in Paris defence industry fair

11.06

Laar-led Estonian government approved construction of pulp mill in 2000

11.06

May registered unemployment up 0.8% on year

Opinion
31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:14

Kaljulaid to work at University of Tartu Narva College while in town

16:48

Amendments passed allowing Estonian defence contractors to handle weapons

15:46

Justice Minister withdraws personal data protection bill from Riigikogu

14:43

Ministry wants all kindergartens to be at least partially Estonian-speaking

13:50

Court returns City of Tartu appeal of pulp mill plan

12:53

Gallery: Dutch king visits Tallinn's Old Town

11:51

Pentagon reaffirms US commitment to allies 'ironclad'

10:48

Port of Tallinn surges nearly 20% minutes after trading begins

10:17

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

09:20

Local councils IT security entirely inadequate, National Audit Office finds

08:49

Elron's May ticket revenue up 27% on year

12.06

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas meets King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands

12.06

Supervisory board endorses renaming of unemployment insurance fund

12.06

Gallery: Kaljulaid receives visiting Dutch king at Kadriorg

12.06

Elering: Desynchronisation of Baltics from Russia may be delayed

12.06

Estonia to buy €50 million worth of Mistral missiles

12.06

Mikser on Kim-Trump summit: Gesture must be backed by actual steps

12.06

Vikipalu wildfire reaches 200 hectares in size Updated

12.06

Netherlands recruits Baltic states to compensate for effects of Brexit

12.06

Finnish health authority: Finns bringing less alcohol back from Estonia

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: