news

Tartu proposes terminating pulp mill spatial plan ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
BNS
Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform).
Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform). Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
Business

Tartu City Government has submitted an opinion regarding the draft government order sent for coordination by the Ministry of Finance that foresees the termination of the compilation of a national designated spatial plan for the establishment of a pulp mill.

"We have also contested the order of the Government of the Republic for the initiation of a national designated spatial plan in administrative court," Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) said in a press release, adding that the city would continue the dispute until the particular spatial plan in question is terminated.

"At the same time, we also agree with the termination of the spatial plan for reasons presented in the draft government order prepared by the Ministry of Finance and the letter of explanation accompanying it," the mayor noted.

Tartu City Government agrees with the conclusions made in the draft order sent for coordination that finding a suitable location for the pulp mill in Tartu County or within the area of the spatial plan initiated with a government order holds no perspective and the state's interest regarding the establishment of the mill does not outbalance the interest of local government units in preserving the established living and natural environment and protecting communal values.

The city government said that the fact that the developer has launched consultations with several local governments for finding a potential new location for the pulp mill does not change the need to terminate the national designated spatial plan initiated by the government, noting that it is not possible to develop a planning solution that takes into consideration the principles of planning and fulfills the objective of the Planning Act within the procedure of the specific spatial plan.

"If a local government supports the initiation of the process for the planning and impact assessment regarding the establishment of the pulp mill and the conducting of relevant studies, a new plan must be initiated on a proper legal basis," the mayor said. "Only as a result of a new and legally initiated planning procedure is it possible to reach a legal planning solution."

According to Klaas, among other things, only in the event of initiating a new plan would it be possible to involve in the planning procedure in a timely and efficient manner all concerned persons, including all local governments whose territory may potentially accommodate the pulp mill or whose territory may potentially be impacted by the plant.

The Estonian government on 21 June initiated the termination of the national designated spatial plan for a €1 billion pulp mill to be built by Est-For Invest, originally planned for Southern Estonia, near the Emajõgi River. The draft resolution was forwarded to the parties involved on 13 September, but responding to a request from the developer, the government extended the deadline for terminating the procedure until 3 November.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of financetartupulp millurmas klaasest-for invest


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
29.10

Estonia to switch to data-based decision-making

29.10

State Reform Foundation: Slash number of state officials in half

29.10

Weather: Black ice possible on roads Monday morning

28.10

Snowstorms leave thousands of households without electricity

28.10

MEP attacks interior minister over EU meeting non-attendance

28.10

Motorcycle star ordered to retract BLRT claims

27.10

Estonia takes home 5 medals from 2018 Invictus Games

27.10

Care needed on roads in southern and eastern Estonia, Baltic waters stormy

Opinion
23.10

Opinion digest: Who profits from Khashoggi's murder?

22.10

Külli Taro: Should public administration be convenient only for the state?

15.10

Digest: Why Estonia's contributions in Africa continue to make sense

12.10

Former Hansapank CEO Indrek Neivelt: Take your pensions to mutual funds

08.10

Opinion digest: Media comments on Sunday's Saeima election in Latvia

FEATURE
BUSINESS
28.10

Motorcycle star ordered to retract BLRT claims

26.10

Trade union dispute with state-owned ferry company may end up in court

26.10

Air Baltic starts Oslo and Stockholm routes on Sunday

25.10

Economic growth slows in first half of 2018

25.10

Est-For may receive pulp mill study permits from Pärnu, Häädemeeste

25.10

Taxify relaunches in Helsinki

25.10

WSJ: British Danske employee blew whistle on suspicious activities

25.10

Former ID card manufacturer Gemalto files against PPA

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
09:44

Tartu proposes terminating pulp mill spatial plan

08:48

Estonia offers condolences following Indonesian plane crash

29.10

2019 Dance Festival hopefuls struggling to meet folk costume requirements

29.10

Decision on ending switching between summer, winter time postponed

29.10

Kaljulaid on Danske: Estonian, Danish supervisory authorities made mistakes

29.10

Three trains skip scheduled stop at Rahumäe Station due to bomb scare

29.10

National Defence Committee visiting Ukraine, Georgia

29.10

Survey: 40% of Estonian employers preparing to increase wages

29.10

Family doctors want to keep patient rolls capped at 1,600

29.10

Estonia to switch to data-based decision-making

29.10

State Reform Foundation: Slash number of state officials in half

29.10

Weather: Black ice possible on roads Monday morning

28.10

Snowstorms leave thousands of households without electricity

28.10

MEP attacks interior minister over EU meeting non-attendance

28.10

Motorcycle star ordered to retract BLRT claims

27.10

Estonia takes home 5 medals from 2018 Invictus Games

27.10

Day in the Life: Simo the analytical chemist

27.10

Care needed on roads in southern and eastern Estonia, Baltic waters stormy

27.10

Drug coverage lack makes Estonian girl medical refugee

26.10

Kersti Kaljulaid meets NZ prime minister in Auckland

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: