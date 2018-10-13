news

Minister adjourns pulp mill planning procedure termination deadline ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
BNS
Minister of Public Administration Janek Mäggi (Centre)
Minister of Public Administration Janek Mäggi (Centre) Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
Business

Minister of Public Administration Janek Mäggi (Centre) has extended until 3 November the deadline for responding to the draft government decision on the termination of the procedure for a national designated spatial plan for a large pulp mill to be built by Est-For Invest.

"Est-For sought the extension of the deadline for responding to the draft regulation on terminating the wood refinery designated national spatial plan until 30 November," Maggi said in a press release. "We aren't giving that much extension, but on the basis of the principle of good governance, I will extend the deadline for presenting an opinion by 21 days until 3 November."

In its application for the postponement of the deadline, Est-For cites ongoing consultations with Räpina, Võru, Setomaa and Saarde Municipalities, the results of which may significantly impact the opinion to be expressed concerning the draft regulation. 

The industrialists are not ruling out that the list of municipalities potentially interested in the pulp mill could become longer. 

The new deadline for responding also applies to the Ministry of the Environment and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, to which the Finance Ministry has forwarded the draft regulation for endorsement, as well as Viljandi, Tartu, Elva, Kambja, Kastre, Luunja and Peipsiääre Municipalities and the city of Tartu, from whom an opinion on the draft regulation is awaited.  

The original deadline for submitting opinions was 13 October.

Following protests by local residents and opposition from Tartu City Council and Tartu city government, the Estonian government decided in June to initiate the termination of the procedure for the preparation of the national designated spatial plan for the establishment of a €1 billion pulp mill that had been launched in spring 2017. 

Est-For has said that their mill would process about 3.3 million tonnes of paperwood and produce up to 750,000 tonnes of output per year, and would export its output.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of financeministry of economic affairs and communicationspulp millministry of the environmentjanek mäggiest-for invest


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
12.10

Estonia announces €40 million procurement for long-range antitank weapons Updated

12.10

Estonian banks cease cooperation with online store selling MMS

12.10

Pension funds not operating to benefit contributors, says ex banker

11.10

Gallery: Minister of Defence visits Estonian troops in Afghanistan

11.10

EKRE member, Riigikogu hopeful Saarso calls Kõlvart 'unfit Asian'

11.10

Baltics apply for EU funding for power grid synchronisation

11.10

Eesti Päevaleht loses Oudekki Loone Supreme Court appeal

11.10

Estonian ministers to meet NATO chief, EDF forces in Italy

Opinion
08.10

Never a good deed unpunished: Centre Party clean up costing it the election

04.10

Digest: Why does e-Estonia still not have centralised patient registration?

02.10

Digest: Russian cultural autonomy on other side of Narva River, says Helme

01.10

Sikkut: Registered unemployed not all 'learned helpless'

19.09

Activist: Estonia could take leading role in fight against waste, pollution

FEATURE
BUSINESS
12.10

Former Hansapank CEO Indrek Neivelt: Take your pensions to mutual funds

12.10

Survey: Lowering alcohol excise duties would reverse cross-border trade

11.10

Bank of Estonia: Businesses should be investing more

11.10

Port of Tallinn listing greater success than expected, say Ratas, Simson

11.10

Estonia money laundering risk second lowest in world

10.10

Eesti Energia constructing 7 MW of solar power stations in next year

10.10

Tallink eyeing €80 million payout to shareholders in 2019

10.10

August exports up 7%, imports 11% on year

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
11:55

Luik meets with Italian Defence Minister, visits EU NAVFOR Med headquarters

09:49

Minister adjourns pulp mill planning procedure termination deadline

12.10

Party finances: Centre debt twice Reform, many other parties owe nothing

12.10

Andrus Ansip: Coalition minority not like one he headed, causing chaos

12.10

Estonia joins other EU states pressing for cyber-attack sanctions listing

12.10

President Kaljulaid visits Armenia

12.10

NATO robust, spending to increase, says foreign minister Mikser

12.10

New info from Estonia's Danske Bank investigation expected by end of year

12.10

Estonia announces €40 million procurement for long-range antitank weapons Updated

12.10

Odyssey Europe completes takeover of Olympic Entertainment Group

12.10

Estonian banks cease cooperation with online store selling MMS

12.10

Pension funds not operating to benefit contributors, says ex banker

12.10

Former Hansapank CEO Indrek Neivelt: Take your pensions to mutual funds

12.10

Survey: Lowering alcohol excise duties would reverse cross-border trade

11.10

Bank of Estonia: Businesses should be investing more

11.10

'Wild Souls' exhibition on Baltic symbolism to open in Tallinn

11.10

Gallery: Minister of Defence visits Estonian troops in Afghanistan

11.10

Port of Tallinn listing greater success than expected, say Ratas, Simson

11.10

EKRE member, Riigikogu hopeful Saarso calls Kõlvart 'unfit Asian'

11.10

Baltics apply for EU funding for power grid synchronisation

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: