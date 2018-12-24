Santa Claus driving Christmas Tram in Tallinn ({{commentsTotal}})
A special Christmas Tram entered service in Tallinn on Sunday already that was driven by Santa Claus himself. On Christmas Eve, riders will have the chance to catch either the Christmas Tram or the Christmas Trolley, the latter of which will also be in service on Christmas Day.
Riders on the Christmas Tram can recite poems to fellow passengers as well as sing Christmas songs together, reported ETV news broadcast Aktuaalne kaamera.
Helping Santa out on the Christmas Tram is Snegurochka, or the Snow Maiden, the granddaughter of the Russian Ded Moroz, or Grandfather Frost.
The Christmas Trolley will enter into service on Christmas Eve.
Christmas Eve
11:00: Tondi-Kadriorg tram
11:00: Kaubamaja-Mustamäe trolley
11:20: Kadriorg-Kopli tram
11:45: Mustamäe-Kaubamaja trolley
11:55: Kopli-Airport tram
12:20: Kaubamaja-Mustamäe trolley
12:40: Airport-Tondi tram
13:00: Mustamäe-Kaubamaja trolley
13:30: Kaubamaja-Lille (depot) trolley
Christmas Day
11:00: Kaubamaja-Mustamäe trolley
11:45: Mustamäe-Kaubamaja trolley
12:20: Kaubamaja-Mustamäe trolley
13:00: Mustamäe-Kaubamaja trolley
13:30: Kaubamaja-Lille (depot) trolley
-
Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!
Editor: Aili Vahtla