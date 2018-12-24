Santa Claus driving Christmas Tram in Tallinn

A special Christmas Tram entered service in Tallinn on Sunday already that was driven by Santa Claus himself. On Christmas Eve, riders will have the chance to catch either the Christmas Tram or the Christmas Trolley, the latter of which will also be in service on Christmas Day.

Riders on the Christmas Tram can recite poems to fellow passengers as well as sing Christmas songs together, reported ETV news broadcast Aktuaalne kaamera.

Helping Santa out on the Christmas Tram is Snegurochka, or the Snow Maiden, the granddaughter of the Russian Ded Moroz, or Grandfather Frost.

The Christmas Trolley will enter into service on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve

11:00: Tondi-Kadriorg tram

11:00: Kaubamaja-Mustamäe trolley

11:20: Kadriorg-Kopli tram

11:45: Mustamäe-Kaubamaja trolley

11:55: Kopli-Airport tram

12:20: Kaubamaja-Mustamäe trolley

12:40: Airport-Tondi tram

13:00: Mustamäe-Kaubamaja trolley

13:30: Kaubamaja-Lille (depot) trolley

Christmas Day

11:00: Kaubamaja-Mustamäe trolley

11:45: Mustamäe-Kaubamaja trolley

12:20: Kaubamaja-Mustamäe trolley

13:00: Mustamäe-Kaubamaja trolley

13:30: Kaubamaja-Lille (depot) trolley

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!