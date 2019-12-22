Santa Claus can ride trains for free during Christmas season

All Santa Claus' can travel for free on Elron trains from December 23 to 26, train operator Elron said on Saturday, and there will be reduced schedule in operation over the festive period.

The free ride for Santa Claus' applies on all Elron lines, so they can reach children quickly and safely.

The right to a free ride applies if a full traditional costume with a coat, hat, and long white beard is worn and Santa Claus is going to visit children.

On December 24 to 26 and January 1, trains will run according to the weekend schedule which is available to view on the company's website.

On January 1, the ticket office at Balti jaam will open later than usual at 11 a.m. The lounge is open from 9 a.m.

