ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Santa Claus can ride trains for free during Christmas season ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR New
Santa Clause and Ded Moroz
Santa Clause and Ded Moroz Source: (Sergei Stepanov/NPA)
News

All Santa Claus' can travel for free on Elron trains from December 23 to 26, train operator Elron said on Saturday, and there will be reduced schedule in operation over the festive period.

The free ride for Santa Claus' applies on all Elron lines, so they can reach children quickly and safely.

The right to a free ride applies if a full traditional costume with a coat, hat, and long white beard is worn and Santa Claus is going to visit children.

On December 24 to 26 and January 1, trains will run according to the weekend schedule which is available to view on the company's website.

On January 1, the ticket office at Balti jaam will open later than usual at 11 a.m. The lounge is open from 9 a.m.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

elron
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
10:26

Santa Claus can ride trains for free during Christmas season

21.12

President believes in officials' courage to do the right thing

21.12

Ratas: Estonia greatly appreciates UK's contribution to our security

21.12

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reaffirms strong support for future of NATO

21.12

Raimond Kaljulaid nominated as chairman of SDE's Tallinn faction

21.12

Supermarkets announce Christmas opening hours, Prisma opens for 24 hours

21.12

M.V.Wool concludes in-depth cleansing at fish processing plants

21.12

Gallery: Boris Johnson and Jüri Ratas meet UK soldiers at Tapa

21.12

Speed of mobile internet grew 70 percent in two years

21.12

Helme: Full-scale census requires extra €8 million

21.12

Finance minister: No plans to introduce digital tax in coming years

21.12

Urmas Viilma's interview with the PM: Which politicians need a timeout?

21.12

Supreme Court upholds journalist's courtroom reporting access appeal

21.12

Elron carries eight million passengers in one year for first time

21.12

Supreme Court rejects Enefit Green appeal

20.12

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit NATO troops at Tapa

20.12

Actor and entertainer denies child sex abuse charges

20.12

Reports of Reform Party leader working as cashier a misunderstanding

20.12

Supreme Court rejects Port of Tallinn compensation appeal

20.12

Number of domestic violence incidents multiplies during holidays

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: