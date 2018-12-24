Cloudy weather, icy roads, above-zero temperatures on Christmas Day

While the night from 24 to 25 December can still be expected to be freezing cold, the weather will get warmer on Christmas Day, with temperatures of up to 3°C in the western part of Estonia.

The weather during the night is forecast to be cloudy but dry, with occasional snowfall and sleet towards the morning hours in northwest Estonia as well as the islands. Wind speeds during the night are 1-6 m/s, with increasing southern and southwestern winds after midnight at 2-8 m/s.

Along the coast and on the islands the wind will pick up, with 5-11 m/s, in places up to 14 m/s.

Temperatures will drop to between -4 and -9°C, in case of clear skies to -12°C. Temperatures will rise again towards the morning.

Along Lake Peipus, wind speeds are expected of between 2 and 8 m/s, with dry weather and temperatures of between -4 and -7°C.

On Christmas Day the weather will be cloudy to overcast in most parts of Estonia with occasional snowfall and sleet. In western as well as central Estonia, drivers are warned to be very careful as there is a good chance roads will be icy.

Wind on Christmas Day is 6-12 m/s, with speeds of up to 16 m/s along the coast. Temperatures expected for the western part of Estonia are -2 to +3°C, for the east -2 to -6°C, with rising temperatures towards the evening.

