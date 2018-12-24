More than 2,600 spending holidays behind bars

More than 2,600 Estonian residents will spend Christmas and New Year behind bars, the Baltic News Service reported on Monday. The number includes convicts as well as suspects.

As of mid-December 2,614 people were under arrest in Estonia's prisons, 2,054 of which are convicted criminals and some 560 are suspects in various ongoing cases. There are currently 40 people serving life sentences, 119 women prisoners, 15 underaged detainees and 158 minimum-security inmates.

The largest share of Estonia's prisoners, 934, are held at Tartu Prison. The next-largest are the Viru and Tallinn prisons with 776 and 701. 203 individuals will spend the holidays in detention centres of the Police and Border Guard Board.

There are also 4121 probationers, 528 of which have been released early. 1,185 are currently doing community work, and 151 are under electronic surveillance.

