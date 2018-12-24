Christmas celebration for the homeless to be held at St. Olaf's Church

Various homeless shelters in Tallinn have already hosted their own Christmas parties, but a joint Christmas celebration for the homeless and the disadvantaged will be held at St. Olaf's Church in Tallinn's Old Town on Friday, 28 December. Christmas itself, meanwhile, will be relatively quiet for many.

A shelter on Kadaka Street currently houses a total of 40 men and women. Afternoons are spent watching TV and cooking, reported ETV news broadcast Aktuaalne kaamera.

Most of those staying at the shelter, however, arrive back at the shelter for the day when it is already dark out.

Reflecting on the Christmas party held at the Kadaka Street shelter, Mati thought that people should play the piano there more, because there are people that know how to play. He admitted that they couldn't play every night, however, as "it bothers other people."

According to Mati, on Christmas Eve, people cook together and chat with each other like they do any other night, and so one doesn't have to worry about being alone on Christmas.

The Estonian Food Bank, meanwhile, will ensure that their fridges will be stocked with food.

Donations welcome through Friday noon

A traditional joint Christmas celebration will be held at St. Olaf's Church on Friday, which is attended by some 800 people every year. Donations of both food and clothes are welcome to help brighten up the holidays for the homeless and disadvantaged families who attend.

"All sweets, biscuits, fruits, cakes, and kringles are very welcome," said Riina Solman, head of St. Olaf's welfare services. "Everything that is left over from Christmas dinner as well. What people always want are warm socks, scarves, gloves, and hats, and warm shoes and sweats."

Donations will be accepted at St. Olaf's Church, located at Lai Street 50, through noon on Friday.

