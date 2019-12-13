Food Bank gifted refrigerated truck, can deliver to more in need

The Estonian Food Bank will soon be able to deliver more food to those in need in further reaches of Estonia after being donated a refrigerated truck. The organization is also in talks with the Veterinary and Food Board (VTA) regarding opportunities to begin accepting donations of food from cruise ships and catering.

A total of 60 different supermarkets donate to the Food Bank, and 60 tons of food have been donated to the charity in Tallinn alone this year.

Next week, the organization will also be receiving a refrigerated truck as a joint donation from four businesses.

"This is a special vehicle because with it we can start transporting frozen food to Southern and Eastern Estonia, where poverty is greatest," said Food Bank project manager Kerttu Olõkainen.

According to a manual published by the VTA this summer, "good through" products may be frozen and distributed within a span of an additional tow months.

The Food Bank and the VTA are also set to discuss the donation of leftover food from cruise ships and catering.

"In Italy, leftover food from cruise ships are donated to food banks," Olõkainen highlighted. "And they distribute it nicely. Food left over from private events is likewise distributed by food banks. In Estonia, we cannot and are currently not permitted to do so. We want to explore what our opportunities are and what we have to do in order to do the same."

The high season for charity and donations has arrived, and food drives for the Food Bank will begin in grocery stores on Friday. For the first time this year, donations to the Food Bank will also be accepted on the island of Hiiumaa.

Oleviste kirik (St. Olaf's Church) in Tallinn will be distributing food and warm clothing on Friday, December 27.



