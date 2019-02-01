news

Mustvee municipal council kicks out elder Jüri Morozov ({{commentsTotal}})

Jüri Morozov (SDE).
Jüri Morozov (SDE). Source: SDE
The municipal council at Mustvee, on the shores of Lake Peipus in eastern Estonia, gave a vote of no-confidence in municipal elder Jüri Morozov (SDE) on Wednesday.

Thirteen council members opted to support the vote of no-confidence, with six voting against and two abstaining, according to regional weekly Vooremaa.

The petitioners had reproached Mr Morozov for not carrying out projects important for the area, such as a light traffic road at Tammispää-Kalmaküla, amongst other things.

''At the same time, we find that the elder has not been able to solve problems related to education in Mustvee,'' said concillor Marianne Kivimurd-Tarelkina.

''He hasn't been able to organise the management of service centres, nor analyse the economics of heating,'' she added.

Enn Kure was nominated his successor.

Mr Morozov was a Social Democratic Party (SDE) MP from 2001-2013.

Translated by Kersti Voogre, Rutt Kasak and Epp Tõnso.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

