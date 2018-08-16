news

Mustvee's Estonian-, Russian-language schools to be gradually merged ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The town of Mustvee is located in Mustvee Municipality.
The town of Mustvee is located in Mustvee Municipality. Source: ERR
News

On 3 September, Mustvee's Estonian- and Russian-language schools will hold a joint first day of school ceremony, marking the first step toward a gradual merging of the two schools, reported weekly Maaleht.

The population of the town of Mustvee, located on the western coast of Lake Peipus, is almost equally half Estonian-speaking and half Russian-speaking.

"If we want to ensure that high school education continues to be offered in Mustvee, our only option is to merge the schools," said Arne Piirimärgi, now the director of both schools. While the town has a population of 1,300, the two schools combined have a student body of just under 250.

"Maintaining two large school buildings in Mustvee isn't sensible or affordable for the municipality," said Mustvee municipal mayor Jüri Morozov; the municipality has a total population of 5,600.

Morozov stressed that the two schools hiring a single new director is the first big step toward establishing a new school that will not distinguish between language and ethnicity. Many of the two schools' teachers already work at both institutions.

He added that a location for the future school building has already been chosen near the new town square.

Piirimägi has previously served as director of schools in Kiviõli, worked as a lecturer and teaching staff at both the University of Tartu and the university's Narva College, and worked as an education specialist both at the Ministry of Education and Research as well as for the Ida-Viru County Government.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

educationschoolsmustveerussian-language education


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09:40

Match report and gallery as Atlético beat Real 4-2 in thrilling final

08:53

Weather to warm up, more rain expected at weekend

15.08

UEFA officials win 6-2 over Tallinn City Government in friendly

15.08

Agriculture and commerce chamber to study extent of drought damage

15.08

Interior Ministry's IT development centre needs additional €105 million

15.08

MPs, MEPs appeal to European Commission to call for release of Oleg Sentsov

15.08

Ministry: US increasing deterrence in Europe

15.08

Korb: Centre Party prepared to rebuild Narva chapter from ground up

FEATURE
BUSINESS
12:52

A. Le Coq sales volume drops 20% in first half of 2018

15.08

Agriculture and commerce chamber to study extent of drought damage

15.08

Liquidators: Versobank deposits will be paid out in full

15.08

Danske Bank closing three branch offices, to reduce number of employees

15.08

Port of Tallinn six-month loss totals €2.3 million due to dividends

15.08

Increasing damages driving up car insurance premiums

14.08

Estonia among EU states with smallest share of temporary workers

14.08

Summer drought won't leave meat industry untouched, says plant director

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:54

Narva councilmen leave Centre Party over corruption suspicions

16:08

Free public transport boosts Ida-Viru County passenger numbers by 92%

15:36

Air Baltic to add new flights from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels, Copenhagen

14:28

Prime minister proposes convening parliament for extraordinary sitting

13:59

Two Tallink ferry terminal hotels to be refurbished, extended

12:52

A. Le Coq sales volume drops 20% in first half of 2018

12:04

Yana Toom not able to move things along in Narva corruption case

11:25

Mustvee's Estonian-, Russian-language schools to be gradually merged

10:21

Gallery: Prime minister visits tiny island of Kihnu

09:40

Match report and gallery as Atlético beat Real 4-2 in thrilling final

08:53

Weather to warm up, more rain expected at weekend

15.08

UEFA officials win 6-2 over Tallinn City Government in friendly

15.08

Agriculture and commerce chamber to study extent of drought damage

15.08

Interior Ministry's IT development centre needs additional €105 million

15.08

Liquidators: Versobank deposits will be paid out in full

15.08

#MinuPidu: Submit your photos of 20 August celebrations

15.08

MPs, MEPs appeal to European Commission to call for release of Oleg Sentsov

15.08

Ministry: US increasing deterrence in Europe

15.08

Danske Bank closing three branch offices, to reduce number of employees

15.08

Korb: Centre Party prepared to rebuild Narva chapter from ground up

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: