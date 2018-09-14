news

Riigikogu discusses transition to Estonian-language teaching at all levels ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Pupils at a Russian-language school in Estonia. Photo is illustrative.
Pupils at a Russian-language school in Estonia. Photo is illustrative. Source: (Peeter Langovits/Postimees/Scanpix)
News

At the initiative of a group of Pro Patria Party MPs, the Riigikogu on Thursday discussed a transition to Estonian-language teaching in Estonia's Russian-language schools and kindergartens as a matter of significant national importance.

According to rapporteurs, the transition is possible but would take time, spokespeople for the Riigikogu said.

Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits, a member of the Pro Patria parliamentary group, said that while it's clear that Estonia is moving towards a united Estonian-language system of education, it is important to avoid confrontation. The MP said that Estonian- and Russian-speakers alike wish to provide their children with a good education, but fear about the preservation of their native language.

"Russians in Estonia must be given a feeling of confidence that even in Estonian school the child will not lose their identity, and will not become alienated from their mother and father and their ancestral roots," she said.

As the current system is already suffering from a shortage of teachers, the education system needs to be provided with additional teachers, Ladõnskaja-Kubits said. "And the main thing — Estonians must be given the feeling of confidence that the Estonian language will be preserved through the ages," she added.

Hannes Mets, director of the Ida-Viru County Vocational Education Centre, said that of the 2,350 students studying at the centre, 207 are studying in Estonian and the rest in Russian. Of the 180 teachers, 140 teach their classes in Russian and the rest can teach in both languages. According to Mets, there is a major shortage of teachers of specialist skills able to teach in two languages, and in order to have such teachers available in the future, they must be trained now already.

For the situation to change, young people taking up studies should be able to understand Estonian when they start their studies and be motivated to study in Estonian. Besides, the necessity of the Estonian language in Ida-Viru County should grow. This, according to Mets, will take 10-20 years.

Mart Rannut, linguist and associate professor at the Narva College of the University of Tartu, described the transition to teaching in Estonian as realistic and something that the Estonian state will be able to manage. He said that a change is needed in basic schools, and emphasis must also be put on kindergartens.

"Thus far, these things have been happening vice versa," Rannut noted. As the fastest option, he recommended to transition to teaching in the Estonian language simultaneously at all levels of school as well as in kindergartens, but added that a preparatory year would be necessary. Ida-Viru County should also b considered separately, aas an artificial language environment would have to be created there first. The transition to Estonian-language education can be solved to the extent of 90% at once, he added.

MPs to take the floor during the discussion included Aadu Must and Oudekki Loone of the Centre Party group, Priit Sibul and Sven Sester of the Pro Patria group, Jürgen Ligi and Maris Lauri of the Reform Party group, Jevgeni Ossinovski of the Social Democratic Party group, and Krista Aru of the Free Party group.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

educationschools


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
13.09

Taavi Rõivas shares and supports Andrus Ansip Europe ambitions

13.09

Estonian government approves €46 million investment in school buildings

13.09

Baltics call on Commission to preserve Cohesion Fund support after 2020

13.09

Mikser visits Brunei in first high-level visit by Estonia

13.09

Reform wants to increase average pensions by €200 over four years

13.09

Party chairs debate: Coalition won't fall, budget dispute will be sharp

12.09

Free Party shot itself in the foot with Talvik, says MP

12.09

European Parliament approves copyright law proposed by Estonia's Ansip

FEATURE
BUSINESS
13.09

Pulp mill plan termination bill completed, Est-For to comment within month

13.09

Blackstone to acquire €1 billion majority stake in Luminor

13.09

Unemployment benefit payout amount to grow by quarter over four years

12.09

Tartu Airport passenger numbers remain on decline

12.09

Over 1,500 young people find summer work in retail

11.09

Estonia's Cybernetica to develop data exchange system for Greenland

11.09

Finance Ministry sets 2018 economic growth forecast at 3.6%

11.09

OEG shareholders approve squeeze-out at €1.40 per share

Opinion
12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

Culture
2019 Elections
Free Party deputy chairman Kaul Nurm.

Kaul Nurm announces candidacy for Free Party chair

Free Party Deputy Chairman Kaul Nurm told ERR that the party board has decided to move up the party's extraordinary general meeting by a week as well as elect a new board at the meeting. With that, Nurm said he is willing to run for chairman of the party.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:23

World Cleanup Day 2018 live coverage with ERR

15:44

Pipedrive makes Forbes top 100

14:37

UK minister: Transport between UK and Estonia, EU needs discussion

13:46

Gallery: Tallinn's renovated Tammsaare Park reopens to public

12:49

Kaul Nurm announces candidacy for Free Party chair

11:44

FT: Deutsche voiced concerns to Danske over clients in 2015

10:52

Nestor discusses UK relations with Irish colleague

09:54

Riigikogu discusses transition to Estonian-language teaching at all levels

08:50

Ratas to meet with Merkel in Vilnius

13.09

Taavi Rõivas shares and supports Andrus Ansip Europe ambitions

13.09

Major artists support worldwide, Estonia-inspired cleanup day

13.09

Estonian government approves €46 million investment in school buildings

13.09

Baltics call on Commission to preserve Cohesion Fund support after 2020

13.09

Pulp mill plan termination bill completed, Est-For to comment within month

13.09

Mikser visits Brunei in first high-level visit by Estonia

13.09

Reform wants to increase average pensions by €200 over four years

13.09

Blackstone to acquire €1 billion majority stake in Luminor

13.09

Unemployment benefit payout amount to grow by quarter over four years

13.09

Party chairs debate: Coalition won't fall, budget dispute will be sharp

12.09

Free Party shot itself in the foot with Talvik, says MP

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: