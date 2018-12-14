Estonia to test e-voting, replacing candidates with Christmas gifts

The State Electoral Committee will begin public testing of its online voting environment on Monday by allowing citizens to submit season's greetings and pick a gift using Estonia's e-voting platform. The campaign has become a tradition and typically precedes a general election by a few months.

Starting 9.00 on 17 December, anyone eligible to vote can submit a Christmas wish on Valimised.ee.

The campaign is an actual test of the e-voting system, with users logging on having to identify themselves exactly the same way as they would in an election.

This helps citizens to make sure that their computer and electronic ID are functioning, and where needed they can make the necessary updates so they are ready to vote in the 3 March Riigikogu election.

Because of an update to the online environment that will make scrolling for candidates less of an issue, voters can pick a gift (standing in for their desired candidate) out of different categories (otherwise used for political parties).

For security reasons, all those voters using their Mobile ID will be asked to enter their personal identification code in addition to their phone number. The test will end at 18.00 on 20 December.

