Worldwide Estonian Language Week 2020: Learn through food

Events will take place across the globe this week to mark Worldwide Estonian Language Week which started on Monday. This year's theme is tastes, food culture and Estonian cuisine.

Language week runs from Monday until Sunday, September 27 and is organized by the Estonian Institute (Eesti Instituut).

Head of the Estonian Institute Katrin Maiste said: "Today, language learning is not limited to the knowledge acquired in school, instead one must be able to see opportunities for language learning in everyday activities as well."

One of the goals of Estonian Language Week is to introduce virtual language learning environments and other opportunities to learn Estonian independently or in a small group, taking into account the current limitations.

It is possible to take part in the following activities:

Tuesday, September 22: There will be a virtual language cafe run by the Integration Foundation starting at 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, September 23: Estonian poetess Doris Kareva's will read her poetry in English. Music will be performed by a violin ensemble Magic Strings. The event will be in Gloria restaurant in Tallinn. More information can be found here.

Everyday

During Worldwide Estonian Language Week there will be a virtual language cooking school every day from Monday until Friday.

In cooperation with Nami-Nami and food blogger Pille Petersoo there will be a new video posted at noon with recipes in Estonian, Russian and English.

There will also be short videos of the preparation of national dishes from teams participating in the Bocuse d'Or 2020 in Tallinn.

Day one: Kiluvõileib

You can see more information about the event here.

Language cafes will take place in cafes in Tartu and Tallinn from Monday to Friday 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Everyone can practice Estonian and learn food-related expressions with volunteers.

Below is list of participating cafes:

Tallinn

Cafe Maiasmokk - Pikk 16

Cafe Komeet - Estonia puiestee 9

Gustav cafe in Solarise shopping center - Estonia pst 9

Gustav cafe in Viru shopping center - Viru väljak 4, 3.floor

Gustav cafe in Kristiine shopping center Endla 45

Gustav cafe in Mustamäe shopping center- Tammsaare tee 104a, Tallinn

Tartu

Cafe Werner- Ülikooli 11

Gustav Gastro Cafe - Riia 1

You can read more information about the event here.

Events around the world

In at least 20 foreign countries Universities, Estonian communities, schools, kindergartens and societies will hold events of Language Week, several events are listed below:

Estonian language postcards are displayed on the windows of Tartu College in the center of Toronto.

Recipes will be exchanged at the Estonian School in Stockholm.

A workshop "Look in the kitchen!" will be held in Hungary.

Children can make a picture dictionary of food-related language learning in Riga.

The Estonian Center of Mikkeli is organizing a kama cafe in Finland.

The Estonian Institute is inviting everyone to organize and record food-related language lessons during which words and expressions are learned and conversation topics are developed.

Make a small video clip of the event or save it as a picture adding a description in Estonian on Facebook and make it public with the #keelest2020 hashtag.

Worldwide Estonian Language Week is organized by the Estonian Institute in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Research, Ministry of Culture, Integration Foundation and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

You can mark your participation in language week on the world map.

Head isu!

--

