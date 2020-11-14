news

Population minister wants legal amendment to boost parental benefits ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Population affairs minister Riina Solman (Isamaa).
Population affairs minister Riina Solman (Isamaa). Source: ERR/ Kadri Põlendik
News

Minister of Population Affairs Riina Solman (Isamaa) is to submit legal amendment proposals which would alter the basis on which parental benefits are calculated.

The change would mean periods of unemployment would not be taken into account, necessitated, Solman says, by the coronavirus crisis.

In other words, since short-term registered unemployment periods, during which the parent claimed benefits, would not be included in the parental benefit calculation, the latter is likely to be higher than if it was, and thus act as an incentive to have a child.

"I hope that no child would go unborn during this period as the result of the loss of their potential parents' job on a temporary basis," Solman said, adding that she hoped the demographic hit would not be as hard as it had been during the last economic crisis starting in 2008.

Solman noted that the birth rate has gone down this year, partly as an increasing number of potential parents were born during the 1990s, when the birth rate had already been lower than before.

This combined with the effects of the pandemic require additional effort to negate, Solman said, hence the proposed legal amendments.

1,044 births were registered by the population department, subordinated to the Ministry of the Interior, in October – 533 of them girls and 511 boys.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:01

Enterprise Estonia opens €7.2 million round Estonian-Norwegian program

14:33

Revenue from paintings done during Palmse concert goes to Ilumäe Chapel

14:01

Mart Helme to join Riigikogu foreign affairs committee

13:37

Mart Helme: EKRE ditching policy confining local election vote to citizens

13:08

WTA rankings: Kontaveit finishes year as world 23rd ranked tennis player

13:02

Health Board: 211 new coronavirus cases identified in past 24 hours Updated

12:42

PÖFF goes forward with full programme regardless of coronavirus

12:19

Art Museum of Estonia to celebrate its 101st anniversary with curated tour

11:41

16-year old judoka Viljar Lipard dreams of Olympic gold

11:18

Introduced coronavirus cases mostly originate from Ukraine and Russia

10:51

Synlab planning to increase daily testing capacity to 10,000

10:28

Survey: Majority find holding marriage referendum a white elephant

09:49

VIDEO: Estonia falls 1:2 to North Macedonia in Nations League

09:24

President convening defense council Monday to discuss US-Estonian relations

08:57

Number of people seeking asylum in Estonia drops in 2020

08:27

Margus Hunt placed on Bengals COVID-19 reserve list

08:05

Saarts: Cordon sanitaire sees populists kept from power in many countries

15.11

"Samost ja Sildam": Government's energy spent on dealing with crises

15.11

Foresight Center: Estonian economy vulnerable in COVID-19 second wave

15.11

Pharmacists: People should have two weeks' drugs at home

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: