news

Minister: Covid crisis unemployment should not impact parental benefits ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A baby's feet (picture is illustrative).
A baby's feet (picture is illustrative). Source: Pixabay
News

A government cabinet meeting approved a proposal to draft an amendment to the Family Benefits Act which would mean unemployment caused by the coronavirus crisis would not impact on future parental benefits.

The proposed amendment was put forward by Minister of Population Riina Solman (Isamaa) and must be submitted to the government by November 30.

The aim of the changes is to stop future parents from putting their plans to have children on hold. Solman said the amendment is needed "otherwise, the spread of the coronavirus and its socio-economic impact will affect family planning choices and jeopardize the confidence of young families for many years to come".

According to the proposed draft, parental benefit for the next three years would be equal to the average salary before the loss of a parent's job. The changes are being proposed for a limited period and would affect parents whose children will be born between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2023.

The calculation period for parental benefit for children born during this period includes March 2020, when the emergency situation was declared, and the period of subsequent recession.

The amendment is based on the experience of the previous economic crisis, when the economic recovery and the normalization of the unemployment situation took about three years.

"Unemployment due to the coronavirus crisis should not reduce the amount of parental benefit paid out. This is an important signal that the state can and must send to young families. Children are very welcome in their families, and temporary unemployment due to the global coronavirus crisis should not affect these decisions," said Solman. 

"One of the lessons of the previous crisis was the emigration of thousands of people from Estonia. We need to learn from our mistakes and take care of our families."

The parental benefit sum is based on earned income for which an employer has paid social tax.

When calculating the amount of parental benefit the government first subtracts the nine months preceding the month of birth of the child and then calculates the amount of benefit on the basis of income earned over the course of the 12 months preceding those nine months.

When calculating the parental benefit amount, annual gross income will be added up and then divided. Sick leave, care leave, maternity leave, or adoption leave from 365 days are all included. 

 --

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

03.11

Minister: Covid crisis unemployment should not impact parental benefits

03.11

Ultracapacitor manufacturer Skeleton Technologies raises €41.3 million

03.11

Ratas: Estonia should be welcoming for talented foreign workers

03.11

Aron the polar bear starts journey from Tallinn Zoo to France

03.11

Riigikogu committee chair: Oppositions' key budget amends unrealistic

03.11

LRT: Lithuanian government to discuss national quarantine

03.11

Seeder: Even 50/50 result for marriage vote will give clarity

03.11

Bank of Estonia announces new deputy governor

03.11

Authority starts proceedings after ski coach alleged ban violations

03.11

Portal: Ministry bill aims to ease foreign national doctor registration

03.11

Government agrees coronavirus surveillance studies will continue

03.11

Court finds Tartu ex-deputy mayor partially guilty, issues €16,000 fine

03.11

Health Board: Teachers need to socially distance at school

03.11

Opposition parties table nearly 30 amendments to state budget bill

03.11

Tallink sees almost 80 percent fall in passenger numbers in October

03.11

Tallinn asks residents to use population register e-services

03.11

Mexicans in Tartu celebrate Dia de Muertos by opening exhibition

03.11

Coalition considers earlier closing time instead of alcohol consumption ban

03.11

Ministry and child welfare union battle over minors' employment regulations

03.11

Tanel Leok announces retirement after 20-year motocross career

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: